There are currently two snipers in XDefiant, the M44 and the Tac-50. While the Tac-50 is a terrific option, the M44 is the better all-around sniper, featuring terrific mobility and damage range. It’s easily the best quick scoping sniper but is no slouch at long ranges, either.

Recommended Videos

To get the most out of the M44 in XDefiant, you’ll want to equip a set of key attachments on its loadout.

Best M44 Loadout in XDefiant

Since the M44 is best suited as a quick scoping option, your best route is to equip mobility attachments on the sniper. These attachments won’t harm the gun’s prowess at longer ranges, still allowing you to one-shot kill opponents from most distances in XDefiant. The mobility attachments give you a much better chance to quick scope an enemy, particularly ones using an SMG, in close quarters.

You can see my recommended loadout for the M44 below:

Muzzle : Lightweight Suppressor

: Lightweight Suppressor Barrel : Lightweight

: Lightweight Optic : Variable Zoom

: Variable Zoom Rear Grip : Quick Draw

: Quick Draw Stock: Padded

The M44 in XDefiant. Screenshot by The Escapist

Just about every attachment on this loadout is designed to boost mobility in one way or the other. The Lightweight Suppressor boosts mobility and keeps your shots silent when firing. This allows you to flank around enemies and stay stealthy while picking them off one by one. The Lightweight Barrel follows that up by increasing aim down sights and movement speed.

Next, I have equipped the Variable Zoom optic to give you a better chance of seeing opponents at longer ranges. If you prefer the regular Sniper Scope, you can stick with that. Rounding out the loadout is the Quick Draw rear grip, which improves ADS speed and sprint-to-fire time, and the Padded Stock. The Stock category doesn’t offer much mobility boosts, but the Padded Stock boosts stability and flinch control.

The Escapist is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more