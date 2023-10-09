From the swamps of the Marvel universe comes Marvel Snap’s latest card – Man-Thing. Riffing off classic movies such as Creature from the Black Lagoon, Man-Thing excretes a toxic aura as a 4-Power, 5-Cost card with an ability that reads “Ongoing: 1, 2, and 3-Cost cards here have -2 Power.” Whenever a card with a decent stat-line and a powerful effect makes it into Marvel Snap, eyebrows are raised and avid Snappers sit up on their sofas; yet does Man-Thing have what it takes to crack a defined meta-game? As such, here’s our suggestion for the best deck for Man-Thing in Marvel Snap, as well as how to counter him and whether he’s worth your Collector’s Tokens and/or Spotlight Cache.

If you’re curious about Man-Thing’s lore – as he’s not exactly an A-tier character – the short of it is when Dr. Theodore Sallis tried to re-create the Super Serum that made Captain America, he injected himself with a prototype to avoid death after being attacked. He then crashes into a swamp in the Everglades, where mystical forces and the serum turn him into Man-Thing. As you’d expect, Man-Thing has super strength like every hero/villain ever made. However, it’s his special ability to secrete acid from which Marvel Snap draws his ability.

Best Man-Thing Decks in Marvel Snap

Image made using Marvel Snap Zone’s deck creator.

Man-Thing can fill one of two roles: a tech card to play against flood or bounce style decks, should they ever return to popularity, or a powerful inclusion into the junk style of deck that looks to overwhelm your opponent’s board with tokens they cannot use. As junk decks have almost always been on the cusp of greatness, Man-Thing might be the very thing they need to become a very annoying mainstay in the meta-game. Do note, however, that Man-Thing also affects your side of the board. Here’s a list of cards with whom you should expect to see Man-Thing played early on:

The Hood

Nebula

Luke Cage

Carnage

Viper

Debrii

Green Goblin

Man-Thing

Sentry

Hobgoblin

Spider-Woman

Alioth

The key synergies in this deck center around Viper (On Reveal: One of your other cards here switches sides) tossing The Hood, a rock from Debrii, or Sentry’s -10 power Void to your opponent’s side. Furthermore, Green Goblin and Hobgoblin further clog up your opponent’s lanes. From there, Man-Thing can debuff The Hood, rocks, Green Goblin, and any low cost cards your opponent has played to secure a lane, while a big drop such as Hobgoblin or Alioth can win another. Finally, Carnage is a great way to clear your own rocks or the Void from Sentry.

How to Counter Man-Thing in Marvel Snap

Two words: Luke Cage. While Enchantress can disable Man-Thing’s effect, that requires a slow tempo play that might backfire on you if the Man-Thing you’re up against is also in a junk deck. However, dropping Luke Cage, already one of the most popular tech cards since the release of High Evolutionary and only 2-Cost, will completely disable Man-Thing’s effect.

Is Man-Thing Worth your Collector’s Tokens/Spotlight Cache?

While Man-Thing releases in Series 4, which means he costs only 3000 Collector’s Tokens, he is not worth picking up unless you truly enjoy playing junk decks. As stated above, Luke Cage is an extremely common 2-Cost card that neutralizes Man-Things effect that just about every player has access to. The other two cards in the Spotlight Caches for Man-Thing, Lady Deathstrike and Silver Samurai, are also lower-tier cards. It’s best to save your caches for releases later in the month.

