The seasons in Modern Warfare 3 (MW3) are long, giving players ample time to earn XP to finish the Battle Pass. However, some like to finish everything quickly so they don’t have to worry about it later. Here are the best maps to farm XP in MW3 Season 2.

Best Maps to Farm XP in Modern Warfare 3 (MW3) Season 2

Every map in MW3 will provide players with XP – it would be silly if they didn’t. However, not all maps are created equal, as a few of them offer more opportunities for racking up kills. So, for those looking to level up quickly, toss on a Double XP token and load up these maps.

Rust

A common theme of the best maps to farm XP in MW3 is that they’re smaller. Rust is one of the most iconic locations in Call of Duty, and its inclusion means players can make use of its chaos to level up. It’s harder to control the flow of the game in Rust, especially in longer modes like Domination, but gamers won’t go long without running into an opponent, which can’t be said for other maps.

Shipment

While Shipment deals with similar problems to Rust, its fast-paced nature makes it perfect for completing challenges quickly, especially when playing modes where players group up and are basically begging to be gunned down. For those looking to keep their K/D intact, it’s probably better to avoid a map like Shipment, but no one can say it doesn’t provide results.

Scrapyard

Scrapyard is the best of both worlds, allowing players who want to fight at long distances to use snipers while also providing plenty of opportunity for close-quarters combat. There aren’t a lot of places to hide on the map, which is beneficial to players looking to get as many kills as possible. The levels may not rack up as quickly as on Shipment or Rust, but Scrapyard is a nice change of pace for those who can’t help but get spawn killed on other maps.

And those are the best maps to farm XP in Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3 (MW3)

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3 and Warzone are available on PC, PlayStation, and Xbox.