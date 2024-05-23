The MDR is a new weapon in the launch build of XDefiant that joins a talented lineup of assault rifles in its class. While the ACR 6.8 might currently dominate the class, the MDR can be used quite effectively if you use its strongest loadout in XDefiant.

Best MDR Loadout in XDefiant

Compared to the other assault rifles in XDefiant, the MDR is the only burst-fire option. It shoots three bullets simultaneously, and you must keep pressing the trigger to fire more bursts. The MDR can be powerful if you hit all your bursts, but you’ll be outgunned if you start missing shots. As such, you want to increase your accuracy and damage range when putting together a loadout for the MDR.

You can see my recommended loadout for the MDR below:

Muzzle: Barrel Extender

Barrel Extender Barrel: Lightweight

Lightweight Optics: Reflex

Reflex Front Rail : Small Vertical Grip

: Small Vertical Grip Stock: Padded

The MDR in XDefiant. Screenshot by The Escapist

The Barrel Extender muzzle is at the forefront of the loadout, which increases the MDR’s close and medium damage range at the cost of some mobility. Fortunately, we can back that loss up with the Lightweight Barrel and improve aim down sights speed and movement speed.

Moving on, the next two attachments are about accuracy, as you want to ensure you have the best chance of consistently hitting your bursts. The Small Vertical Grip and Padded Stock boost your recoil control and stability, allowing you to control the MDR much more easily. Finally, the Reflex optic gives you a clear picture when aiming down sights and is a preferable option over the MDR’s clunky iron sights.

While the MDR isn’t as strong as some assault rifles, the burst-fire gun delivers a solid performance with this particular loadout in XDefiant.

