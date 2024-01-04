The Medium class in The Finals is just like the name implies. It’s a happy middle ground between the Light and Heavy classes. Let’s go over the best build for the Medium class build in The Finals so that you can have maximum impact in your games.

Best Medium Class Build in The Finals

The Medium class has some amazing utility and weapons and is almost always present in a team composition in The Finals. They also have some good durability with access to some pretty sweet gadgets, making them feel really great to play with.

Best Gadgets for the Medium Class in The Finals

The first thing we’ll go over is the gadgets you should be using with the Medium class. There are some really good options here, but I do think there is one you should use no matter what. For me, that’s the Gas Grenade. This bad boy can be thrown from quite a distance, and upon detonating, toxic gas flows out and covers the area.

This gas ticks down enemies HP pretty quickly, making it amazing to use on a Vault while enemies are trying to steal your Cashout. This will either put them off attempting it and damage them a ton or simply kill them altogether if they try and stick it out. Defending your Cashouts is such a key thing to succeed in The Finals, which makes this such a good choice to have on hand. The amount of wins this one gadget will help you secure is pretty wild.

Following this theme, the next gadget you’ll want to run is the Gas Mine. It works very similarly to the Gas Grenade, but you’ll have two of them to place down where you want. You can use them to deter enemies from entering from a particular angle. You can also place them strategically near the vaults to trigger when enemies come to steal your Cashout.

Next up is the Defibrillator. This gadget is another must-run pick for the Medium class in The Finals. If one of your team members goes down, you can whip these out and revive them in the blink of an eye. This can easily help you turn the tides of a fight just like that. Imagine your Heavy player goes down after taking the ton of damage that they do, only to pop right back up after you Defib them. It’s amazing for you and a real headache for your opponents.

Best Weapon for the Medium Class in The Finals

When it comes to weapons for the Medium class, there is nothing close to the AKM for me. It has recoil that’s pretty easy to control, good damage output, and 36 rounds in the mag. It’s very easy to win gun fights, and with 36 rounds, you can even win 1v2 fights sometimes. It’s an awesome weapon, and if you’re not using it, then you’re missing out!

Best Specialization for the Medium Class in The Finals

In a fast-paced game like The Finals, information is the key to winning. There is no better tool to use for this than the Recon Senses Specialization for the Medium class. Recon Senses is honestly a game-winning ability. It lets you see enemies’ locations and movement through terrains such as walls and floors for the duration of the ability. This means you’ll be able to tell your team where enemies are and work together to wipe them out before they even know what’s happening.

Using this ability with gadgets like the Gas Grenade almost feels like cheating as you’ll be able to tell exactly when someone is going to try and steal your Cashout and then perfectly time delivering them a Gas Grenade. You can even use this ability to help you flank and secure picks so that your team can push in afterward to achieve easy squad wipes. It’s powerful and easily the best Specialization to use.

That’s the best Medium class build to use in The Finals. If you’re having trouble winning your matches, give this loadout a try, and I’m certain you’ll have a great time using it! If you want to use the Light class instead, be sure to check out our build for that class.