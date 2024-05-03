Mega Alakazam Pokemon GO
Best Mega Alakazam Counters for Pokemon GO Raids: Weaknesses & Type Effectiveness

Players who plan to face off against Mega Alakazam in Pokemon GO Raids need to know its weaknesses
May 3, 2024

Mega Raids in Pokemon GO pose a challenge for players, and May 2024 brings us a tough opponent in Mega Alakazam. Here’s an in-depth look at how to successfully beat Mega Alakazam in Raids.

Mega Alakazam Weaknesses & Type Effectiveness

Mega Alakazam is a powerful Psychic-type Pokemon and can be a formidable boss in Mega Raids due to its heavy-hitting attacks. It’s a great Pokemon to add to your team, but you’ll need to be able to beat it in order to do so. As a Psychic type, Mega Alakazam is weak to Bug, Dark, and Ghost types, so we suggest bringing a combination of high-level Pokemon with these types to take it on.

PokemonTypeVulnerable ToStrong AgainstResistant To
mega-alakazam
Mega Alakazam		PsychicBug
Dark
Ghost		Fighting
Poison		Fighting
Psychic

Since Mega Alakazam brings powerful Psychic attacks to Raids in Pokemon GO, it’s best to avoid bringing Fighting or Poison-type Pokemon into the battle. They’re weak to Psychic-type attacks and won’t stand a chance against this foe.

Best Mega Alakazam Counters in Pokemon GO

Since we’re dealing with a Mega Evolution, it’s best to bring your own Mega Pokemon to counter it if possible. In particular, we’re looking at Bug, Dark, and Ghost-type Megas that will have a type advantage. These Pokemon are our picks for the most likely contenders to take on Mega Alakazam in Raids in Pokemon GO.

In case you’re still working on building out your Mega Pokemon roster, we’ve included some other solid options as well. It’s worth noting that Shadow versions of these Pokemon can often be more powerful in battle, so bring ’em if you’ve got ’em.

PokemonMoves
mega-beedrill
Mega Beedrill		Bug Bite
X-Scissor
shiny mega gengar
Mega Gengar		Lick
Shadow Ball
mega-houndoom
Mega Houndoom		Snarl
Foul Play
mega-tyranitar
Mega Tyranitar		Bite
Brutal Swing
chandelure
Chandelure		Hex
Shadow Ball
darkrai
Darkrai		Snarl
Shadow Ball
typhlosion-hisuian
Hisuian Typhlosion		Hex
Shadow Ball
tyranitar
Tyranitar		Bite
Brutal Swing
volcarona
Volcarona		Bug Bite
Bug Buzz
zarude
Zarude		Bite
Dark Pulse

Since Mega Alakazam can have a CV over 2500 as a Mega Raid Boss, you’ll want to bring a full team of counter Pokemon that are ideally at least 3000 CP. Given the challenge, we recommend a group of at least three players to tackle the Mega Alakazam Raid, although a full slate of players is best if you can gather a larger group. Upon defeating Mega Alakazam, you’ll encounter a powerful Alakazam that you can later power up with Mega Alakazam Energy.

Pokemon GO is available now on mobile. If you’re looking for more, check out our guide to May’s Pokemon GO raid schedule.

Pokemon
pokemon GO
Amanda Kay Oaks
