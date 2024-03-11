Joining Marvel Snap during the Avengers vs. X-Men season, Mockingbird is a spy that works for S.H.I.E.L.D. much the same way Agent 13 and Agent Coulson do; however, her effect is quite different than her peers. With that in mind, here are our best decks for Mockingbird in Marvel Snap.

Recommended Videos

How Mockingbird Works in Marvel Snap

Mockingbird is a 5-Cost, 9-Power card with an ability that reads: “Costs 1 less for each card you have in play that didn’t start in your deck.”

This means that, unlike the prior release of Pixie, Mockingbird will work with Thanos’ Infinity Stones. The other obvious synergy she has is with other S.H.I.E.L.D. cards like Maria Hill and Nick Fury, which generate random cards that you can then play to discount her.

She has plenty of synergy with a ton of other cards, from Thor’s Mjolnir to an opponent’s Green Goblin, along with a ton of upside from common locations such as Savage Land and Cloning Vats. Don’t forget that Mockingbird will have her cost reduced from tokens generated by the likes of Squirrel Girl, Mister Sinister, Brood, and if played early enough, Doctor Doom.

Perhaps the most potent strategy with Mockingbird, however, will utilize Moon Girl duplicating her and a handful of cards that didn’t start in your deck.

Best Mockingbird Decks in Marvel Snap

Due to how prominent cards generated outside of your deck are, Mockingbird fits into a wide array of decks, much like how powerful cards like Magneto or flexible cards like Jeff! make their way into plenty of lists. However, the most obvious choice for a best deck for Mockingbird in Marvel Snap revolves around slotting her into a Thanos deck that already has had a massive boost from Cull Obsidian:

Psylocke

Jeff!

Hope Summers

Black Swan

Cull Obsidian

Professor X

Devil Dinosaur

Mockingbird

Blob

Alioth

Thanos

Magneto

As Lockjaw was nerfed, this ramp-style Thanos has risen in popularity. Here, Mockingbird becomes an easy 3- or 4-Cost, 9-Power card with only a couple Infinity Stones played, giving you a massive power spike if a Psylocke or Hope Summers ramp-style playline doesn’t come to fruition. Furthermore, with five Infinity Stones played, she costs nothing and can be dropped on the final turns for free or even alongside a Professor X to guarantee a won lane.

While it may seem obvious to put Mockingbird into a Loki deck, as it has lots of card generation and Loki’s transformed cards will also discount her, Mockingbird might actually make zoo decks viable as they’ve otherwise lacked a big power spike.

Squirrel Girl

Ant-Man

Titania/Martyr

Nico Minoru

Dazzler

Mysterio

Hot Monkey

Shanna

Ka-Zar

Moon Girl

Mockingbird

Blue Marvel

The goal with this best deck for Mockingbird is to completely flood the board on the final turn after playing Sera and discounting the likes of Dazzler, Mysterio, and Hit Monkey. However, Moon Girl slots in well here not only to double up the likes of Hit Monkey, but also to provide two Mockingbirds that will quickly lower to 0 Cost with so many generation effects in the deck. A single Squirrel Girl brings her down to 2, after all. The most important thing to remember with this deck is to hold most of your 1 drops against a destroy list until the final turn and without priority as, more often than not, they have a Killmonger and Caiera doesn’t quite fit.

Mockingbird Counters in Marvel Snap

Fortunately, Mockingbird is countered quite readily by Mobius M. Mobius; as a result, don’t expect her to run away with the meta as the mustachioed TVA agent is everywhere following the release of Pixie. Still, the right decks can get a Mockingbird out before Mobius M. Mobius can hit the board, so in a sense, Mockingbird doesn’t have a direct counter – you’ll have to instead try and counter the type of decks she finds herself in. This means that, more often than not, Killmonger will do the most damage to her, and so will the likes of Sandman.

Who is Mockingbird?

Bobbi Morse adopted the name Mockingbird after joining S.H.I.E.L.D. as a super spy. Immensely smart, Mockingbird is the foremost expert on the Super-Soldier Serum that turned Steve Rogers into Captain America. She’s an expert martial artist and a great archer after training with Hawkeye, who would later become her husband, though she typically fights with two poles. While not originally superpowered in any particular way, she did receive an injection of the Super Soldier Serum which gives her more strength than a regular woman.

Is Mockingbird Worth Spotlight Cache Keys or Collector’s Tokens in Marvel Snap?

Yes. A cost discounting hard of her caliber is definitely going to see a lot of play and fit in many decks. While not detailed above, she may even lead to the creation of her own powerful archetype. Unfortunately, the other two cards in her Spotlight Cache week – Man-Thing and Ghost Spider – are quite weak, so pray you grab her after one or two tries.

That said, Mockingbird seems like a card ripe for a nerf, such as shaving a point or two of power off her as 9 seems ridiculously high for such an effect. Still, no one can predict how Second Dinner will nerf and buff cards, so don’t let that stop you from picking up likely the strongest card released this month.

And those are the best Mockingbird decks in Marvel Snap, along with some other important facts about the character and how to counter her. Marvel Snap is available now on mobile and PC