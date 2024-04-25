Best Moveset and Counters for Charizard in Pokemon GO

Charizard is one of, if not the, most beloved Pokemon in existence, and thanks to its Mega Evolutions, it has maintained viability in PvE and PvP battles in Pokemon GO. That said, Charizard is only useful in certain situations and with the best Pokemon GO moveset.

Best Charizard Moveset in Pokemon GO

Being a Fire/Flying-type, Charizard only has a few vulnerabilities to worry about. And while this orange dragon does have access to a wide variety of moves, you won’t find a better combo than Fire Spin and Blast Burn.

Fire Spin consistently deals the highest damage per second compared to the rest of Charizard’s Quick Moves. It also doesn’t require an Elite TM to learn, making it a cheaper choice than Ember or Wing Attack.

Pokemon Moves

Charizard Quick Move: Fire Spin

Charged Moves: Blast Burn

For Charizard’s Charged Move, you can’t do better than Blast Burn. Yes, it does require an Elite TM to learn, but it is the definitive best Charged Move Charizard can learn. It requires the least energy and deals the second-highest damage per second.

If you have the extra candy and Stardust to blow, you could take Dragon Claw as a secondary Charged Move. We don’t really recommend it. Even Mega Charizard X, who is a Dragon-type, is better off just using Blast Burn.

How To Counter Charizard in Pokemon GO

Countering Charizard is actually a lot easier than you might think. All you need to do is pick a Rock-type Pokemon with strong Rock-type moves, and the fight should be a breeze.

This is because Charizard takes 256% damage from Rock-type moves and deals 1/2 to Rock-type Pokemon. So, here are a few Pokemon we recommend using when fighting Charizard in Pokemon GO:

Pokemon Moves

Rampardos Smack Down

Rock Slide

Tyrantrum Rock Throw

Meteor Beam

Rhyperior Smack Down

Rock Wrecker

Terrakion Smack Down

Rock Slide

Tyranitar Smack Down

Stone Edge

That’s everything there is to know about using and countering Charizard in Pokemon GO!

