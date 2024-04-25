pokemon go mega venusaur
Best Moveset for Venusaur in Pokemon GO

Published: Apr 25, 2024

Venusaur is a fan-favorite starter Pokemon of many, and that’s not just because of nostalgia for Gen 1. However, if you’re going to take Venusaur into battle in Pokemon GO, you’re going to need the best moveset possible.

Best Pokemon GO Movest for Venusaur in PvP & PvE

Venusaur is a Grass/Poison-type, so it’s fitting that it can only learn Grass and Poison-type moves. This also means that Venusaur’s pool of attacks is limited, so there isn’t a lot of picking and choosing.

For Venusaur’s basic attack, we choose Vine Whip over Razor Leaf as it’s faster, therefore allowing players to charge up their Charged Move quickly. While Razoe Leaf may deal more damage per second, we prioritize Charged Moves over damage from Quick Moves.

mega-venusaur
Venusaur		Quick Attack: Vine Whip
Charged Attack: Frenzy Plant
Secondary Charged: Sludge Bomb

For Venusaur’s Charged Attack, we went with Frenzy Plant. It’s a move that can only be learned with an Elite TM, but it far outclasses Venusaur’s other options.

Frenzy Plant takes the least amount of energy to charge and deals the second most damage. It also receives STAB since it is a Grass-type Pokemon using a Grass-type move.

If you choose to spend the Stardust and Candy to unlock a second Charged Move, we recommend Sludge Bomb. It allows for a little diversity in attacks, as it is a Poison-type move. The downside is that it has a fairly low DPS despite also having STAB. However, it’s still the best option since the rest of Venusaur’s Charged moves are Grass-type.

And that’s everything you need to know about the best moveset for Venusaur in Pokemon GO. If you’re looking for a strong Grass-type to take on raids or PvP battles, this Gen 1 starter could be the missing piece to your team.

