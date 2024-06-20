Elden Ring has always been about Runes. These dictate how players level up, what they can afford to buy, and basically, how far they progress, so naturally with Shadow of the Erdtree here people are looking to farm up.

Where To Farm Runes in Elden Ring: Shadow of the Erdtree

The absolute best place we’ve found to farm Runes in Elden Ring: Shadow of the Erdtree is inside the large church near the Sunken Chapel Site of Grace. Here you will have an unlimited amount of kamikaze enemies to see simply run through and collect runes.

From the Sunken Chapen inside Shadow Keep’s Church District simply run around the building to the Northeast and walk up the stairs into the large church. Inside you’ll see many exploding fire-type enemies. Simply run through groups of them allowing them to explode while avoiding damage. Each time one dies it will give you 1556 souls, and you can kill many at once if you group them together.

This is the best way to farm Runes since you can repeat this as long as you need. They continue to respawn so keep going until you’ve got all the Runes you can ask for them and head back to the Site of Grace to spend them.

You will need to have lowered the water level in the Church District to reach this Rune farming location, but there are plenty more to try around the main castle.

Another one of the best places to farm runes in Elden Ring: Shadow of the Erdtree is Shadow Keep Storehouse, First Floor. On the first floor of Shadow Keep there are several spirits in the library section of the building that can be easily killed along with Vulgar Mulitiamen.

Each Vulgar Militiaman will give you 2895 Runes, and the librarian mobs drop 1495 each. This means that you can farm around 10,000 Runes every 30 seconds with a strong build and good pacing.

Without battling any of Mesmer’s powerful soldiers you can farm 40,000 Runes on the first floor before resetting and repeating the process as many times as you require. This is truly one of the best places in Shadow of the Erdtree to farm Runes, but it’s not the only one.

Using this some method you can go to any floor in Shadow Keep Storehouse. The First Floor is the safest, but Floor Seven also provides a quick way to farm Runes by leaving the Site of Grace, jumping down the stairs, killing the librarian scholars, Vulgar Mulitiamen, and then resetting. If you’re powerful enough you can even add Mesmer’s Solider’s into this route for an extra large Rune boost.

Whatever your place within the Elden Ring story, or the reason you need Runes, Shadow Keep should be where you visit and stock up. Should we find any new Runel-farming spots in Shadow of the Erdtree, or any clever tricks to speed things up then this article will be updated to reflect the new developments.

