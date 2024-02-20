Best Pokemon GO Mega Garchomp Raid Counters: Weaknesses & How To Beat

Mega Garchomp is one of the most powerful attackers in Pokemon GO, and here are the best counters for the Dragon/Ground-type Mega Raids. We will also dive into type effectiveness and which types to avoid bringing.

Mega Garchomp Weaknesses & Type Effectiveness

As Mega Pokemon go, Mega Garchomp is among the most useful when it comes to PvE. Since it’s a Dragon/Ground type, it is essential to bring Pokemon with Ice, Dragon, or Fairy-type moves. Players should prioritize Ice-type moves as Garchomps is 2.5x weak to Ice.

Pokemon Type Vulnerable To Resistant To Strong Against

Mega Garchomp Dragon/Ground Ice

Dragon

Fairy Fire

Poison

Rock

Electric Dragon

Fire

Electric

Poison

Rock

Steel

Trainers should avoid bringing Pokemon with Fire, Poison, and Rock-type moves as they won’t deal as much damage. The six types listed above are vulnerable to Mega Garchomp’s attacks as well.

Best Mega Garchomp Counters in Pokemon GO

Since Garchomp is weak to Ice-type Pokemon, the list below will consist mainly of Ice-type attackers. That said, you might be able to get away with some strong Dragon-type Pokemon if they have high defense.

Pokemon Moves

Mamoswine (Shadow) Powder Snow

Avalanche

Mega Gardevoir/ Gardevoir (Shadow) Charm

Triple Axel

Articuno (Shadow) Frost Breath

Triple Axel

Mega Abomasnow/Abomasnow (Shadow) Powder Snow

Weather Ball

Weavile (Shadow) Ice Shard

Avalanche

Galarian Darmanitan Ice Fang

Avalanche

Mega Glalie/ Glalie (Shadow) Frost Breath

Avalanche

Walrein (Shadow) Frost Breath

Icicle Spears

Mega Rayquaza Dragon Tail

Breaking Swipe

Mewtwo (Shadow) Psycho Cut

Ice Beam

How To Beat Mega Garchomp in Pokemon GO

Mega Raids aren’t normally super challenging, but Mega Garchomp can give players a run for their money. It counters most ubers, save for the ever-present Mega Rayquaza, so players have to rely on a more dynamic team.

We recommend bringing six or more trainers to this fight, and each trainer needs a team of strong Ice-type attackers. That said, if you’re having trouble with a smaller group, try recruiting some remote raiders using the PokemonGoFriends subreddit or the Pokebattler Raid Party app.

If you want to sit these raids out and wait for a more exciting encounter, take a look at our Pokemon GO Raid schedule to see which bosses are on the horizon.