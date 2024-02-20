Best Pokemon GO Mega Garchomp Raid Counters: Weaknesses & How To Beat

Mega Garchomp is one of the most powerful attackers in Pokemon GO, and here are the best counters for the Dragon/Ground-type Mega Raids. We will also dive into type effectiveness and which types to avoid bringing.
Mega Garchomp Weaknesses & Type Effectiveness
As Mega Pokemon go, Mega Garchomp is among the most useful when it comes to PvE. Since it’s a Dragon/Ground type, it is essential to bring Pokemon with Ice, Dragon, or Fairy-type moves. Players should prioritize Ice-type moves as Garchomps is 2.5x weak to Ice.
|Pokemon
|Type
|Vulnerable To
|Resistant To
|Strong Against
Mega Garchomp
|Dragon/Ground
|Ice
Dragon
Fairy
|Fire
Poison
Rock
Electric
|Dragon
Fire
Electric
Poison
Rock
Steel
Trainers should avoid bringing Pokemon with Fire, Poison, and Rock-type moves as they won’t deal as much damage. The six types listed above are vulnerable to Mega Garchomp’s attacks as well.
Best Mega Garchomp Counters in Pokemon GO
Since Garchomp is weak to Ice-type Pokemon, the list below will consist mainly of Ice-type attackers. That said, you might be able to get away with some strong Dragon-type Pokemon if they have high defense.
|Pokemon
|Moves
Mamoswine (Shadow)
|Powder Snow
Avalanche
Mega Gardevoir/ Gardevoir (Shadow)
|Charm
Triple Axel
Articuno (Shadow)
|Frost Breath
Triple Axel
Mega Abomasnow/Abomasnow (Shadow)
|Powder Snow
Weather Ball
Weavile (Shadow)
|Ice Shard
Avalanche
Galarian Darmanitan
|Ice Fang
Avalanche
Mega Glalie/ Glalie (Shadow)
|Frost Breath
Avalanche
Walrein (Shadow)
|Frost Breath
Icicle Spears
Mega Rayquaza
|Dragon Tail
Breaking Swipe
Mewtwo (Shadow)
|Psycho Cut
Ice Beam
How To Beat Mega Garchomp in Pokemon GO
Mega Raids aren’t normally super challenging, but Mega Garchomp can give players a run for their money. It counters most ubers, save for the ever-present Mega Rayquaza, so players have to rely on a more dynamic team.
We recommend bringing six or more trainers to this fight, and each trainer needs a team of strong Ice-type attackers. That said, if you’re having trouble with a smaller group, try recruiting some remote raiders using the PokemonGoFriends subreddit or the Pokebattler Raid Party app.
If you want to sit these raids out and wait for a more exciting encounter, take a look at our Pokemon GO Raid schedule to see which bosses are on the horizon.