Best Pokemon GO Mega Garchomp Raid Counters: Weaknesses & How To Beat

Mega Garchomp is one of the most powerful attackers in Pokemon GO, and here are the best counters for the Dragon/Ground-type Mega Raids. We will also dive into type effectiveness and which types to avoid bringing.

Mega Garchomp Weaknesses & Type Effectiveness

As Mega Pokemon go, Mega Garchomp is among the most useful when it comes to PvE. Since it’s a Dragon/Ground type, it is essential to bring Pokemon with Ice, Dragon, or Fairy-type moves. Players should prioritize Ice-type moves as Garchomps is 2.5x weak to Ice.

PokemonTypeVulnerable ToResistant ToStrong Against
mega-garchomp
Mega Garchomp		Dragon/GroundIce
Dragon
Fairy		Fire
Poison
Rock
Electric		Dragon
Fire
Electric
Poison
Rock
Steel

Trainers should avoid bringing Pokemon with Fire, Poison, and Rock-type moves as they won’t deal as much damage. The six types listed above are vulnerable to Mega Garchomp’s attacks as well.

Best Mega Garchomp Counters in Pokemon GO

Since Garchomp is weak to Ice-type Pokemon, the list below will consist mainly of Ice-type attackers. That said, you might be able to get away with some strong Dragon-type Pokemon if they have high defense.

PokemonMoves
mamoswine pokemon home
Mamoswine (Shadow)		Powder Snow
Avalanche
mega-gardevoir
Mega Gardevoir/ Gardevoir (Shadow)		Charm
Triple Axel
articuno
Articuno (Shadow)		Frost Breath
Triple Axel
mega-abomasnow
Mega Abomasnow/Abomasnow (Shadow)		Powder Snow
Weather Ball
weavile
Weavile (Shadow)		Ice Shard
Avalanche
galarian-darmanitan
Galarian Darmanitan		Ice Fang
Avalanche
mega-glalie
Mega Glalie/ Glalie (Shadow)		Frost Breath
Avalanche
walrein
Walrein (Shadow)		Frost Breath
Icicle Spears
mega-rayquaza
Mega Rayquaza		Dragon Tail
Breaking Swipe
mewtwo
Mewtwo (Shadow)		Psycho Cut
Ice Beam

How To Beat Mega Garchomp in Pokemon GO

Mega Raids aren’t normally super challenging, but Mega Garchomp can give players a run for their money. It counters most ubers, save for the ever-present Mega Rayquaza, so players have to rely on a more dynamic team.

We recommend bringing six or more trainers to this fight, and each trainer needs a team of strong Ice-type attackers. That said, if you’re having trouble with a smaller group, try recruiting some remote raiders using the PokemonGoFriends subreddit or the Pokebattler Raid Party app.

If you want to sit these raids out and wait for a more exciting encounter, take a look at our Pokemon GO Raid schedule to see which bosses are on the horizon.

Zackerie Fairfax
Zackerie Fairfax is an Associate Editor at The Escapist. He's honed his skills as a Pokemon trainer from a young age, and fell in love with the quirky, imaginative side of gaming shortly after. Fairfax has had bylines in Screen Rant and Dexerto, as well as The LaRue County Herald News. He accepts any and all pitches at [email protected].
