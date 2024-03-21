Best Pokemon GO Regice Counters: Weaknesses & Type Effectiveness

The original Regi trio are some of the most beloved Legendary Pokemon throughout the franchise, and their appearances in Pokemon GO are no exception. Here are the best counters for Regice in Pokemon GO that take advantage of the Ice-type golem’s weaknesses.

Regice Weaknesses & Type Effectiveness

As you may have guessed, given its on-the-nose name, Regice is a pure Ice-type legendary Pokemon. Ice-type Pokemon are weak to Fire, Fighting, Rock, and Steel-type moves. We recommend bringing Fire or Steel-type Pokemon as Regice’s attacks won’t deal as much damage.

Pokemon Type Vulnerable To Strong Against Resistant To

Regice Ice Fire

Fighting

Rock

Steel Grass

Ground

Flying

Dragon Ice

Regice can be a bit of a pushover, mainly because of its mono Ice-typing. However, it does have a varied moveset, which includes Ice, Fighting, Ground, and Normal-type moves. The worst combination is the Ice/Ground move combo, which slaughters the Fire and Steel-type Pokemon we recommend.

Luckily, there is only a 1/3 chance of Regice knowing a Ground-type move when you enter a raid battle, so hopefully, you won’t have to deal with Earthquake.

Best Counters for Regice Raids in Pokemon GO

Players need to focus on dealing as much damage to Regice as fast as they can, so we’ve created a list of the top 10 Pokemon you should bring when battling this Ice-type Legendary:

Pokemon Moves

Mega Blaziken/ Blaziken (Shadow) Counter

Blast Burn

Mega Charizard/ Charizard (Shadow) Fire Spin

Blast Burn

Metagross (Shadow) Bullet Punch

Meteor Mash

Moltres (Shadow) Fire Spin

Overheat

Terrakion Double Kick

Sacred Sword

Reshiram Fire Fang

Fusion Flare

Machamp (Shadow) Karate Chop

Dynamic Punch

Rhyperior (Shadow) Smack Down

Rock Wrecker

Entei (Shadow) Fire Fang

Overheat

Mega Tyranitar Smack Down

Stone Edge

Again, Regice can be tricky depending on its moveset, so we recommend 3-4 players minimum when taking on these raids. To avoid being a weak link, make sure your Pokemon are above 3,500 CP and have both quick and charged moves that are super effective against Ice-type Pokemon.