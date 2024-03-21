Category:
Video Games
Best Pokemon GO Regice Counters: Weaknesses & Type Effectiveness

Zackerie Fairfax
Published: Mar 21, 2024
The original Regi trio are some of the most beloved Legendary Pokemon throughout the franchise, and their appearances in Pokemon GO are no exception. Here are the best counters for Regice in Pokemon GO that take advantage of the Ice-type golem’s weaknesses.

Regice Weaknesses & Type Effectiveness

As you may have guessed, given its on-the-nose name, Regice is a pure Ice-type legendary Pokemon. Ice-type Pokemon are weak to Fire, Fighting, Rock, and Steel-type moves. We recommend bringing Fire or Steel-type Pokemon as Regice’s attacks won’t deal as much damage.

PokemonTypeVulnerable ToStrong AgainstResistant To
regice
Regice		IceFire
Fighting
Rock
Steel		Grass
Ground
Flying
Dragon		Ice

Regice can be a bit of a pushover, mainly because of its mono Ice-typing. However, it does have a varied moveset, which includes Ice, Fighting, Ground, and Normal-type moves. The worst combination is the Ice/Ground move combo, which slaughters the Fire and Steel-type Pokemon we recommend.

Luckily, there is only a 1/3 chance of Regice knowing a Ground-type move when you enter a raid battle, so hopefully, you won’t have to deal with Earthquake.

Best Counters for Regice Raids in Pokemon GO

Players need to focus on dealing as much damage to Regice as fast as they can, so we’ve created a list of the top 10 Pokemon you should bring when battling this Ice-type Legendary:

PokemonMoves
mega-blaziken
Mega Blaziken/ Blaziken (Shadow)		Counter
Blast Burn
mega-charizard-y
Mega Charizard/ Charizard (Shadow)		Fire Spin
Blast Burn
metagross
Metagross (Shadow)		Bullet Punch
Meteor Mash
shiny moltres
Moltres (Shadow)		Fire Spin
Overheat
terrakion
Terrakion		Double Kick
Sacred Sword
reshiram
Reshiram		Fire Fang
Fusion Flare
machamp
Machamp (Shadow)		Karate Chop
Dynamic Punch
rhyperior
Rhyperior (Shadow)		Smack Down
Rock Wrecker
shiny entei
Entei (Shadow)		Fire Fang
Overheat
mega-tyranitar
Mega Tyranitar		Smack Down
Stone Edge

Again, Regice can be tricky depending on its moveset, so we recommend 3-4 players minimum when taking on these raids. To avoid being a weak link, make sure your Pokemon are above 3,500 CP and have both quick and charged moves that are super effective against Ice-type Pokemon.

