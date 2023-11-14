Best Quarterbacks to Trade for in Madden 24 Franchise Mode

Whether you’ve just started a franchise in Madden 24 or you’re ready for a rebuild after a couple of seasons, you may be looking for a new quarterback, and as such, we’ve gathered the best QBs to trade for in the game’s franchise mode.

Justin Herbert

Justin Herbert is the best player on this list, so if you want to make your Madden 24 franchise a contender instantly, do what you can to get him. He’s in that sweet spot between Superstar and Superstar X-Factor, which means you can get him without forfeiting your entire future and develop that X-Factor rather quickly. The main issue with acquiring Herbert is that the money you’ll have to pay him once his contract is up will be more than most elite QBs ($50M+ a year). If long-term cap space is not an issue, then by all means, go for it.

Bryce Young

Although he is struggling in the NFL right now, Bryce Young may be the best rookie quarterback you can jumpstart a franchise with. His stature is not an issue, either, as Young is a capable pocket passer who can also thrive making plays on the fly as a big-time improviser. He’s an all-around balanced quarterback who will develop star traits steadily. Since he was the #1 pick for the Carolina Panthers, it’ll take a decent amount of draft picks and players to get him, but Young is a worthy investment that will pay off sooner rather than later if you pair him with a few good offensive pieces.

Anthony Richardson

Starting at a 70 OVR, Anthony Richardson is a franchise project in Madden 24 (though he started out great in the real NFL, the game is not that quick to update things). But don’t let the low overall fool you – Richardson has the tools for a great franchise quarterback. His running abilities are top-notch, and his passing is not a problem, either. Richardson is the move if you want a run-heavy QB from the start. Just keep in mind his overall will take a while to develop, making him a long-term investment that will take multiple seasons to become elite.

Justin Fields

Trading for a QB in his third year and still early in his development may seem strange, but the price to get Justin Fields (who has Star Dev) will be enticing. The Chicago Bears won’t be crazy high on him since he is still under 80 OVR several years in, though he has all the right stats to make him a worthwhile investment if you develop him quickly. You’ll have to pay him sooner than the rookies on this list, so keep that in mind if money is a concern. However, Fields is a run-first kind of QB, and if that’s not your style of play, then the next couple of options on this list should be just right.

C.J. Stroud

The best rookie in the NFL this year and an MVP candidate, C.J. Stroud is a no-brainer when it comes to rebuilding a franchise in Madden 24. The moment you acquire him, you get a very solid passer with elite pocket presence. And that’s before you even unlock his hidden traits, which maximize his innate ability to make difficult throws in the pocket despite pressure from the defense. His rushing ability is relatively limited, but if you’re a pass-first offense, then look no further – C.J. Stroud is your guy.

Brock Purdy

Probably the cheapest option on this list, San Francisco 49er Brock Purdy is a good choice for those who do not need an elite quarterback to carry their offense. If you manage a franchise with superstar offensive talent but lack a QB to run it (or need a cheaper option), Purdy could be good enough to keep you afloat. He’s not perfect by any means, so be prepared to work hard if you want to get his Dev Trait to the next level. Keeping expensive players but still remaining in contention is difficult, but trading for a cheap option like Purdy maximizes your chances of winning.

And there you have it, the best quarterbacks to trade for in Madden 24 franchise mode. Managing a team is not easy, but making the right decisions at QB can make your life a lot easier. Learn from me, who has tried several methods of building a Super Bowl champion, including starting from scratch and managing contenders with expiring contracts.