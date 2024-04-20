Best Quickscope Sniper Loadout in MW3 Season 3

There are plenty of great choices for a fantastic quickscope sniper loadout in Modern Warfare 3, but only one rifle can be considered the best. My guide will cover which option is the top pick in the game and how you can build it for pure speed.

Recommended Videos

MW3: Best Quickscope Sniper Loadout

Screenshot by The Escapist.

The best quickscope sniper is the Longbow with the JAK Tyrant 762 Kit equipped. By default, the Longbow is one of the fastest snipers in the entire game. With the Tyrant kit, it gets even faster and the bullets do more damage. All the attachments you need can be found below.

Weapon: Longbow

Conversion Kit: JAK Tyrant 762 Kit

Underbarrel: XTEN Phantom-5 Handstop

Laser: FSS OLE-V Laser

Stock: No Stock

Rear Grip: Nought-Z3 Grip

All of the attachments for this build play a key role in a quickscope class in Modern Warfare 3. However, the Tyrant 762 Kit is the most important. The weapon receives a boost to speed and damage per shot. In return, we lose bullet velocity, range, and rate of fire. Those won’t matter with a build based on quick shots in close quarters. Our main goals should be speed and enough damage to kill at the chest and above.

Related: How to Get Longshot Kills in MW3

The rest of the attachments all add some kind of ADS boost. Options like the FSS OLE-V Laser will make the weapon visible while in ADS, but you shouldn’t aim for long when using this. The only attachment that can be swapped out is the Phantom-5 Handstop. I like to use the iron sight that comes with the Tyrant, but if you want a scope, change the phantom for a precision sight instead.

Other Quickscope Sniper Options in MW3

The XRK Stalker and the MORS Sniper Rifle are great secondary quickscope loadout options if you don’t want to use the Longbow. One of the main drawbacks of the Longbow build is the lack of range, which the other two snipers have no issues with. The MORS has some of the highest damage outside of the KATT AMR but it can ADS much faster.

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3 is available now on PC, Xbox, and PlayStation.

The Escapist is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more