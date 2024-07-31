Best Quickscoping Loadout in MW3 Season 5

Quickscoping has always been a popular playstyle in Call of Duty, and the same reigns true in Modern Warfare 3. For those looking to take full advantage of the benefits of quickscoping, look at the guide below for the best quickscoping loadout in MW3.

Best Quickscoping Loadout in MW3

First and foremost, we need to establish what weapon we’ll be using, as that determines the entire loadout. While there are some strong options in MW3 Season 5, the clear-cut best choice for a quickscoping sniper is the Kar98k.

Released in Season 4, the Kar98k is technically a marksman rifle but essentially acts as a smaller sniper. Due to its compact size, the Kar98k is ideal for quickscoping as it’s already fast by default. The number one important element you want in a quickscoping weapon is speed, and traditional snipers are usually too clunky to outspeed marksman rifles.

While you could use the Kar98k on its own and quickscope just fine, using a specific loadout gets the most out of the marksman rifle. You can see what that loadout is below:

Barrel : Bryson Carbine-S Barrel

: Bryson Carbine-S Barrel Optic : SZ Bullseye Optic

: SZ Bullseye Optic Underbarrel : DR-6 Handstop

: DR-6 Handstop Ammunition : 7.92x57mm Spire Point Rounds

: 7.92x57mm Spire Point Rounds Sling: Target Sling

The quickscoping loadout for the Kar98k in MW3. Screenshot by The Escapist

As aforementioned, you want speed over most other stats when building a quickscoping sniper loadout. However, due to some recent nerfs, the Kar98k doesn’t have the best damage range, making hitmarkers a common sight to see. To try and counteract that, I have added the 7.92x57mm Spire Point Rounds, which increase damage range and bullet velocity. This should help with those pesky hitmarkers that you get even when hitting an enemy in the upper body.

There are three additional attachments on the loadout that help with aim down sights speed and sprint-to-fire time, both of which are vital for a quickscoping weapon. The DR-6 Handstop, Bryson Carbine-S Barrel, and Target Sling all increase those important stats.

Finally, the SZ Bullseye Optic is my sight of choice. It has a 6.0x magnification, making it perfect for those close to mid-range engagements that you find yourself when in quickscoping. However, if you’d prefer a smaller sight or even the iron sights of the Kar98k, feel free to swap the Bullseye out with something else.

And that does it for the best quicksoping loadout in MW3 as of Season 5. It’s possible the weapon of choice or loadout changes as balancing updates arrive, but this loadout should stand the test of time until Black Ops 6 comes around.

