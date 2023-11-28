Exploring the cosmos is dangerous work, but Starfield gives players a variety of weapons to take on the interstellar enemies. Some of the most powerful weapons in Starfield are hard to find, so which among these rare guns are the best of the best?

From legendary tools that can double as weapons to unique, powerful variants of more common weaponry, Starfield offers players a hefty arsenal. Whether earned from completing specific mission objectives or being hidden off the beaten track, players are rewarded for their diligence, so here are the best rare weapons in Starfield and how to get them.

Heller’s Cutter

Heller’s Cutter in a crate

Heller’s Cutter doubles as both a tool and weapon in Starfield. It is invaluable in slicing through rocky surfaces to gather precious resources and artifacts, but players can also turn its powerful beam on enemies. Among the Heller’s Cutter most impressive features is that it recharges its energy supply over time instead of relying on ammo.

The Heller’s Cutter is found on Vectera and can be acquired during the mission Back to Vectera. Within the Argos Extractors Mining Outpost, the Heller’s Cutter is located in a crate in the camp. The gun confers a 20% damage bonus against robots.

Experiment A-7

Experiment A-7’s stats

Any first-person shooter fan knows the value of a shotgun in close-quarters combat and one of the best in Starfield is the Experiment A-7. This shotgun comes equipped with eight modifications: long barrel, laser sight, reflex sight, choke, tactical stock, flechette rounds, hair trigger, and fully automatic firing. To top off these impressive features, the shotgun also does 30% bonus damage against extraterrestrial targets.

Obtaining the Experiment A-7 is relatively easy while progressing through Starfield’s main story. During the Entangled mission at the Nishina Research Station, a security guard named Ethan gives the player the shotgun in the middle of the mission. This gift turns out to be godsend, helping players dispatch all the creepy crawlies that try to overwhelm them.

Eternity’s Gate

Eternity’s Gate’s stats

Arguably the best weapon in all of Starfield is Eternity’s Gate, a particle beam rifle players obtain during the main story. The weapon comes equipped with five modifications: long barrel, recon laser sight, short scope, focus nozzle, and a tactical magazine. Additionally, Eternity’s Gate fires two rounds simultaneously for every fourth shot, handloads volatile rounds that do more damage, and does 10% bonus damage against human targets.

Deep into the campaign, players are given the option to settle a quarrel between two Starborn, the Hunter and the Emissary. The choice takes place at the end of the Unearthed story mission and, if the player sides with the Hunter, they will fight against the Emissary in the Buried Temple on Oborum Prime. Alternatively, players can side with neither of the Starborn and later fight the Emissary during Revelation, the conclusion of the campaign. In either case, defeating the Emissary will earn the player Eternity’s Gate.

Fiscal Quarter

Fiscal Quarter’s stats

Players will receive a variety of automatic rifles throughout Starfield, but few boast the stopping power and lethal efficiency of the Fiscal Quarter. The rifle comes with five modifications: short scope, compensator, tactical grip, armor-piercing rounds, and a hair trigger. The ammo modification is particularly effective, shattering through even the most heavily armored enemies in the game.

The rifle is obtained from Walter Stroud at the end of the All That Money Can Buy mission as part of the main story campaign. After escorting Stroud and the artifact he’s transporting from Neon for a less-than-reputable business deal, players receive the rifle. With its armor penetration capabilities, the Fiscal Quarter is an especially formidable firearm in any player’s arsenal.

Deadeye

Deadeye’s stats

Like quite a lot science fiction, Starfield feels very much like a space western, complete with a futuristic twist on revolvers. A unique variant of the common Razorback revolver is the Deadeye, which comes equipped with two modifications: a laser sight and penetrator rounds. Ornately designed, the Deadeye is perfect for any player looking to channel their inner Han Solo or Malcolm Reynolds.

During the Deputized mission in Akila City, the player becomes a deputy with the Freestar Rangers. As a new recruit, the player is gifted the Deadeye as they set out to maintain the peace. Though not the most rare or powerful of the many weapons in Starfield, the Deadeye is certainly the prettiest and significantly better than the standard Razorback model.