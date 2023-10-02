How to Save Both Universes for the Entangled Mission in Starfield

As you progress through Starfield‘s length story, one of the final Main Missions you acquire is titled “Entangled,” and it’s a sprawling chapter in the saga of Constellation, Unity, and the fate of everyone you know and love. It also concludes with a major decision that’s tough to make in the heat of the moment so brace yourself because your choice could have dire consequences on the story. To briefly summarize, “Entangled” sees players investigating a distress signal that, upon further examination, doesn’t really exist. Well, it does, but it’s somehow being beamed through to your reality from a different universe. This leads to a choice in which you can destroy an entire universe. If you’re looking for how to save both universes in the “Entangled” mission in Starfield read on!

Before we begin, though, note that this isn’t a walkthrough of the entire quest and while I will be providing a quick summary of the quest’s events, the focus will be on the final decision you need to make to wrap it all up.

What Happens in Starfield’s “Entangled” Mission, Abridged

So to skim through the quest and establish some context for those who might just be interested in the SparkNotes version of the “Entangled” quest in Starfield will see you landing on Freya III to investigate a distress signal. The only problem is that Ethan Hughes, who’s in charge of security at the nearby Nishina Research Station, claims they sent anything. Despite this, he’ll take you to meet the team’s leader, Director Patel, but as the pair of you walk through the building something weird happens. The screen will go black and return only to display the same general layout of the room you were in but covered in strange fleshy growths. Even worse, a group of Young Cataxi Warriors erupts from the ground and attacks. Once you’ve killed them, the screen will go black again you’ll be back in Nishina Research Station. Weird.

Related: How to Do the Infinite Weapon Case Glitch in Starfield

This happens several more times as you progress through the facility. Eventually, you meet a man by the name of Rafael in the alternate universe and it turns out he’s the one who originally sent out the distress signal. A twist! He explains that experimenting on a strange metal (an artifact?) destroyed his lab and is seemingly causing your universes to bleed together and since you’re the only one who’s capable of moving between the two realities, the onus is on you to prevent them from falling apart. Anyway, turns out the version of Nishina Research Station that you first stumbled upon was also researching an Artifact, the result of which killed their version of Rafael.

Long story short, you need to fix all manner of circuit boards, kill switches, and electronics in an effort to prevent further distortions in reality and recover the artifact for Constellation. Once you’re told to flip a series of switches in either universe, that’s when you can start worrying about saving everyone.

How to Save Everyone in “Entangled” in Starfield

One of the final objectives of “Entangled” will see you defeat enemies and activate various Power Interlocks in either universe. Thus, if you’ve come this far you’ll know that the room you need to clear in your reality is loaded with deadly robots while the alternate timeline has Cataxi Warriors who aren’t too pleased to see you in their home. In your universe, you can find the corpse of Rafael which has a note titled “Probe Calibration Protocol,” effectively explaining the steps you’ll need to take to rescue both dimensions. You’ll want to move back and forth between the universe and wipe out every foe that stands in your way before proceeding to the next step: Activating every single Power Interlock. That means in the destroyed reality (Man, I’m running out of synonyms), you want to activate all seven switches but in your world, you should leave them alone since they’re engaged by default. That means that all Power Interlocks need to be on in both universes, so make sure you count all 14.

Related: Should You Choose Raised Enlightened or Raised Universal in Starfield?

Once you’re sure that all the switches have been activated, proceed to the second floor, jumping between realities a few times to do so, and look for the Lab Control Computer. Here, you’ll want to select Degaussing, which will prompt you to toggle the Interlocks on and off, meaning you’ll need to head to the various switches it tells you need fixing. Once that’s settled, you’ll be told that the procedure was successful. Make sure you do this in both realities, otherwise something is bound to go very wrong! In your world, select Frequency Calibration and tweak it to 40GHz. You want to do the same in Rafeal’s dimension but set the Frequency Calibration to 24. Now that you’ve done that, head to the Primary Calibration Control; it shouldn’t be too far, look for the artifact and you’ll find the terminal alongside it. Activate it on both sides and BAM, you’ve just become the savior of two whole universes. Nice job, Space Cowboy.

The rewards aren’t too shabby either. For saving both dimensions and maintaining the stability of the multiverse, Director Patel rewards you with 19,000 credits which is a LOAD of cash, although at this stage in the game, you’re probably already swimming in credits. You’ll also be gifted with the Experimental Nishina Spacesuit and Helmet, both of which are legendary pieces of kit even though they’re not especially impressive. The bigger reward is Rafael himself who, in the near future, can be found in New Atlantis where he can be recruited to join your crew. He’s a fantastic addition to your team and is especially good when it comes to Outposts since he boasts both the Outpost Engineering and Outpost Management stats. His Starship Engineer skill is also pretty good, but from my experience, he’s best when assigned to running an outpost.

If you’re playing the game, you may be wondering if you can steal the first Starborn ship in Starfield, and there’s an answer to that question.