Can You Romance Companions and Crew Members in Starfield?

It can’t be a Bethesda role-playing game without the option to simply settle down with a beloved character and live out your dreams of being an intrepid explorer and doting spouse, right? When it comes to romance, Starfield is no exception. And since your character is, effectively, one of the most important people in the galaxy, there is no shortage of people looking to take your hand in marriage.

Yet with the ability to recruit multiple companions on your quest to unearth the secrets of space, and many, many characters that can serve as members of your crew, who is actually down to clown when it comes to a cosmic romance? If you’ve been wondering where you should be focusing your attention when it comes to taking on a loving partner-in-crime in Starfield, then look no further than this guide.

While this article will be going into who you can romance in Starfield, the “how” won’t necessarily be covered beyond the more general steps you’ll want to take that apply to every option. Just like in life, every character is different so you’ll want to figure out how to woo each one individually. People appreciate effort and a more personal touch when it comes to this stuff, that’s why looking up how to propose to your girlfriend with a WikiHow article is generally frowned upon.

Which Companions Can You Romance in Starfield?

Firstly, a distinction: In terms of Starfield, and most of Bethesda’s RPGs, a “companion” is generally regarded as a unique NPC that stands out from the crowds of barking individuals you’ll find wandering the towns and cities of the world. A companion is a character that you can invite to join in on your adventures, effectively acting as back-up in a tough situation or a pack mule to carry all the things you don’t want to load into your inventory.

Starfield has a wealth of companions, and while they all have personal quests to complete so you can be besties with them, only four are actually romanceable. They include Sarah Morgan, Barrett, Sam Coe, and Andreja. They all have different likes and dislikes that you’ll want to respect if you want any chance of one day settling down with them. For example, Sarah doesn’t like crime and she wants her organization Constellation to be perceived as the true embodiment of the human spirit. Thus, if you plan on going on a murderous rampage through the streets of New Atlantis, maybe tell her to wait on the ship.

Related: Is There Anything You Shouldn’t Sell in Starfield?

This applies to all companions, by the way. Once you figure out what they hate and accept then you can game the system by dismissing them when you believe you’ll have to take an action that they may disagree with. None of them are especially eager for a life of crime, but characters like Sam, who is very openly part of the Freestar Collective, will dislike when you make a decision that negatively impacts their belief system. As the adage goes, it takes ages to gain someone’s trust but just a second to lose it. If you REALLY mess up and do something they hate, then a romance will be completely locked off, so you should be on your best behavior when it comes to the above-mentioned four if you plan on having a whirlwind romance.

I’m not going to be discussing the individual strategies for romancing companions in Starfield (strategies feels like a creepy term for it, right?) but I will recommend that if you want to ensure the best odds of succeeding in matters of the heart you should start the game with the Leadership skill. The first rank of this ability grants a 25% gain to your companion’s affinity to you, meaning that you can potentially fast-track the process to some extent.

Can You Romance Crew Members in I?

While companions are arguably the most important characters in Starfield aside from yourself, you can also spend a good amount of time recruiting crew members for your ship. These unique, named individuals can be brought onto your ship to provide a wealth of stat boosts as they busy about the place to make your life easier. The real question is, can you romance any of them?

No, even though they are unique characters, there are no crew members who will take your hand in a romantic partnership. Which, if you think about it, makes a lot of sense. You’re the captain of the ship upon which they work, so starting up some kind of relationship feels like it could violate some kind of contract, right? It just feels inappropriate. Best just to stick to people who are more your friends than your employees.