Is There Anything You Shouldn’t Sell in Starfield?

Every item you can pick up in Starfield has a price, or at least a little bit of value. Even the trash you pick up from claiming a pirate ship or scattered around literally everywhere can net you at least a single credit. Is that one credit worth the space and weight the item takes up in your or your ship’s inventory? Probably not, but there’s no reason not to sell it if you have it. Which begs the question: are there things in Starfield you shouldn’t sell? The answer is pretty straightforward.

What Not to Sell in Starfield

Provided you don’t want to go into New Game Plus in Starfield, which resets your entire inventory, there are a few items you never want to sell in Starfield, no matter how much you need the money. They are:

Ammo. Ammunition might be plentiful in Starfield, but it takes up no weight in your inventory, no matter how much of it you have. And with the sheer volume of weapons in the game, you never know if the next one you equip will need a different ammo type than you used previously.

Digipicks. Digipicks also take up no weight in your inventory, and they provide an invaluable ability to open locked doors and computer consoles. Be careful not to sell these, as they’re hanging around in your Misc. gear menu like all your other trash.

Healing items. I’m not talking about food here: I mean Med Packs, Trauma Packs, and the like. They’re not worth much when you sell them, but they are worth their weight in gold in the heat of a tough fight.

Your favorite Legendary items. While Legendary items you find early in a playthrough will eventually be power-crept by what you find later on, you can still use crafting to bring them close to later-game items.

Rare resources. Sure, if you have places where you can farm Rare, Exotic, and Unique resources quickly and easily, you can probably ignore this tip, but in my experience, finding the most sought-after crafting materials can be more hassle than it’s worth, so always having them to hand saves time and effort.

Starborn gear. Every time you enter New Game Plus, you’ll start with a shiny new set of Starborn gear that does triple duty as a helmet, spacesuit, and booster. Yes, you will technically get better items to equip in those three slots, but I don’t think having three pieces of gear in place of one is worth the extra weight unless you have some absolutely killer armor.

Ships with specific purposes. If you build a fleet of ships, all of which serve a particular purpose, I don’t recommend selling the ones you use most frequently. Even if you build or capture a ship that is technically better, it might not be able to fill a niche as well.

Stat boosting items. Like healing items, you never know when you might need the ability to boost your Persuasion, damage resistance, or other stats. And always having easy access to a bunch of them is always a good idea.

That’s the main list of items you should not sell in Starfield. You are free to divest yourself of pretty much anything else when it ceases to be helpful, even weapons and gear you’ve used for dozens of hours.