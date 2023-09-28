Can You Steal the First Starborn Ship in Starfield?

Partway through Starfield’s main quest, you’ll encounter a rather snazzy ship, piloted by someone who wants to take your hard-worn Artifact. But what if you’d rather turn the tables and take their ship? If you’re wondering if you can steal the first Starborn ship in Starfield, I’ve got the answer.

Here’s What Happens When You Try to Steal the Starborn Ship in Starfield

I’ve heard some people saying this encounter is hard, that your only option is to run. That’s certainly what Walter Stroud would have you do. For me, though, it was relatively easy. So much so that I was able to disable the Starborn ship and prepare to board. Only, the option never came up.

That’s because, unfortunately, you can’t steal the first Starborn ship you encounter. It’ll come to a dead stop if you disable its engines, but the usual dock/board option doesn’t appear. Keep firing and it’ll explode, leaving next to no debris behind.

That’s not to say you can’t get your hands on a Starborn ship later in the game. You absolutely can! But that first Starborn ship, the one that gets all preachy about you not understanding what you’re doing? You can’t steal that.

So, the answer as to whether you can steal the first Starborn ship in Starfield is no. You can disable its engines, but the dock option just isn’t there. If you have more questions about the missions or mechanics of the game, you should be able to find the answers in our comprehensive set of guides.