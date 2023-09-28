There’s plenty to do in Starfield, but most of your activities will require some form of weapon to complete. Whether you’re going up against standard Spacers, Crimson Fleet, or monstrous Terrormorphs, you should really ditch that rusty old pistol you’ve been carrying since Level 1 and upgrade to something that’s both flashier and more powerful. So how exactly does one do that without grinding for hours on end? Well, if you’re willing to cut a few corners to get things done, then I have good news for you. Very soon after Starfield‘s release, players determined that there’s actually a way to spawn an endless amount of random weapons, aka the infinite weapons glitch in Starfield.

It sounds too good to be true and that’s because there is a catch. The so-called “Infinite Weapon” technique is considered to be a glitch, meaning that you’ll need to manipulate the game into giving you exactly what you want. It’s easy enough to do, but it’s worth considering that Bethesda may not like the idea of players quickly and easily generating piles of powerful weapons, effectively breaking most of the game’s difficulty. There’s always a chance that this bug could be patched out in the coming weeks or months, so bear that in mind. Still, if you’re looking to farm some great guns then why not twisted that code to your advantage, right?

How to Do the Infinite Weapon Case Glitch in Starfield

The first thing you’ll want to do to is head to a planet, because we’ll be setting up an outpost. Don’t worry about where you want to start your weapon farm, as we’re not all that concerned about the type of soil you’ll be using. Set up your beacon and then immediately build a Weapon Case. To do so, you’ll want to set aside two Titanium and one Polymer, so make sure you’ve collected these materials. They can be found out on planets but they’re generally much easier to buy from stores like Jemison Mercantile on New Atlantis and the UC Distribution officers at various UC outposts.

Once you’ve got your case built, then you’ll want to save your game and then instantly load it. Then all you need to do is crack open your Weapon Case and you’ll find a random gun!

Now, I’ve seen players constructing hundreds of Weapon Cases at once, doing the Save/Load procedure over and over again until they end up with some of the best Legendary guns in Starfield. Again, the guns that spawn into your cases are random, and given that Legendary spawn rates are significantly lower than other rarities, you might need to run your operation a few times to really get the good stuff.

Another strategy some have claimed really speeds up the process is simply deleting the outpost beacon once you’ve loaded the game. This will transport all the Weapon Case contents to your space ship’s hold and refund all materials. Personally, I found this to be pretty annoying and much less exciting. The rush of opening a container to see what’s inside never gets old. This is how loot boxes became a thing, huh?

Oh, it’s worth noting that while Medium and Large Weapon Cases will spawn different kinds of weapons respectively, and many players have noticed that sniper rifles don’t seem to spawn at all. Bad luck if you’re looking for the pink mist but let’s be real, if EVERY weapon type was possible, this glitch would be too good to be true.

That’s a breakdown of the infinite weapons glitch in Starfield. For more on the game, check out our column on how the storytelling in Baldur’s Gate 3 and Starfield are at opposite sides of the RPG spectrum.