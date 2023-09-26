Starfield’s Most Popular Infinite Money Glitch Is No More

While there’s apparently a bigger one in the works, Starfield’s latest patch isn’t exactly massive. It mostly fixes a few performance issues, making the game more stable. However, one big change in the patch is you can no longer rob one of Akila’s vendors blind. Yes, it’s absolutely soul-destroying, but Starfield’s infinite money puddle glitch is no more.

Starfield’s infinite money glitch was a fun and profitable little bug, tied into the way that some Bethesda games, Starfield and Skyrim certainly, deal with vendor inventories. The items you see in the shops, the ones you can steal, aren’t the same as the items you can purchase. The latter is a separate inventory, and it’s usually out of view, hidden below ground in a container of some sort.

Related: How to Fix a Grainy and Blurry Look in Starfield

Only, as Starfield players discovered, if you flew over to Akila City and looked in one of the puddles, in just the right way, you could access one particular vendor’s inventory. You could take the inventory, without it being flagged as theft, sell the items back to the vendor. Then, you could wait 24 hours for the inventory to reset and do it all again. The only limit was your patience and the vendor’s credit cap, the latter of which also reset.

Sadly, the patch notes for Starfield update 1.7.33 contain the dreaded words “Addressed an issue that allowed for a vendor’s full inventory to be accessible.” That’s not to say there aren’t other places where you can access the inventory and there may be other money glitches. But we can confirm that no matter how much you flail about in that puddle, Shepherd’s General Store in Akila City is no longer handing out free cash.

Starfield is available now for PC and Xbox Series X/S.