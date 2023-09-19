Want to join Starfield’s Crimson Fleet and become stinking rich through piracy? That’s fine, but there’s a much easier way to make money, thanks an unusual glitch. So, if you want to rob a shopkeeper blind and sell your haul back to him, here’s how to get infinite money with the puddle glitch in Starfield.

How to Do the Puddle Glitch in Starfield

The way this glitch works is that if you head to Akila City, on Akila, in the Cheyenne System, you can look at a puddle and pocket a store’s entire inventory. Then, you can come back and do it all over again. Confused? I don’t blame you.

Basically, this is all down to a trick that several Bethesda games have used. The items you see when you walk in aren’t the store’s main inventory. Instead, the inventory is in a chest beneath the ground, one that you’re not normally supposed to be able to access. So, to make money using this glitch, here’s what to do.

Go to Akila City. It’s easier to make this glitch work if you leave every item you own on your ship.

Go over to Shepherd’s General Store, which isn’t far from the bank that is (or was) being robbed.

Walk over to the smaller of the two puddles in front of the store.

Crouch (you probably don’t have to, but I found it easier this way).

Move around until you get an inventory list. You should be able to find the exact position using the below screenshot.

Take all the items, one by one.

Go inside the store, and sell them back to the shopkeeper.

Now, sit down in his chair, if it’s unoccupied (any chair will do, but I like to rub it in).

Wait 24 hours.

Go outside and repeat the whole process again.

There’s no limit to how many times you can do this as long as you wait after using the glitch. The chances are that Bethesda will patch this out in the future, so while you’re making your fortune, you might want to take your Xbox or PC offline. What Bethesda won’t be able to do is take your money off you so when the issue is patch, you should still be filthy rich.

And that’s how to get infinite money with the puddle glitch in Starfield.

