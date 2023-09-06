Starfield will let you sign up to defend the galaxy, but what if you don’t want to be the good guy? Should you so desire, you can become a member of a merciless pirate organisation, plundering the spaceways. So if that sounds right up your alley, and you’re wondering how to join the Crimson Fleet in Starfield, here’s the answer.

What You Need to Do to Join the Crimson Fleet in Starfield

You can be a solo space-pirate in Starfield, but it’s much easier to join up with the Crimson Fleet. There are two immediate benefits to this. First, Crimson Fleet pirates will no longer attack you, and second, you’ll have access to the facilities the base offers, such as shielded cargo bays, which make smuggling contraband easier in Starfield.

To join the Crimson Fleet, you need to get into trouble in United Colonies territories. Just stealing things should be enough, but I went all out and blew up a couple of UC ships. Unlike in Skyrim, which saw you killing someone to get the Dark Brotherhood’s attention, it’s not the Crimson Fleet that will contact you.

Instead, the next time you encounter the UC authorities, in space or on land, you’ll be asked to accompany them to meet the their commander, Commander Ikande. This kicks off a quest called “Deep Cover.” You can also start the quest by joining the UC Vanguard, which can be done by speaking to Commander Tuala in the MAST Centre in New Atlantis, Jemison, Alpha Centauri.

Whatever you do, you’ll have to do a few things before you can join the Crimson Fleet in Starfield. You’re going in undercover, though, you’ll get to choose whether you remain one of the good guys or become a permanent pirate.

Your first task is to head to Cydonia, Mars, and speak to the Trade Authority’s Saoirse Bowden about offloading the illicit cargo Ikande has given you. She’ll lead you to another contact who, in turn, will want you to shake down a miner.

Once you’ve done that, however you handle it (paying the debt yourself is an option), you’ll meet up with Naeva Mora who, as part of your second sub-quest, wants you to kill an incompetent Crimson Fleet member. He’s aboard a hospital ship, and again, it’s up to you how you tackle that.

After completing “Deep Cover” and “Rook Meets King,” you’ll have access to the Key, the Crimson Fleet’s base, along with all its services.

If you’re looking to turn to a life of crime in Bethesda’s latest title, you may want to check out our guide on stealing NPC ships in Starfield.