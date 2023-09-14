How to Fix Fast Travel Currently Not Available Error in Starfield

Are you itching to explore the galaxy in Starfield? Or maybe you’ve already taken your first few steps. Either way, you may suddenly find yourself unable to fast travel and getting an error message that reads, “fast travel is currently not available.” If you’re wondering how to fix the fast travel currently not available error in Starfield, here’s what you need to know.

Why You May Not Be Able to Fast Travel in Starfield

There are several reasons why you might be getting the “fast travel is currently not available” error in Starfield. The reason isn’t that enemies are nearby. If that’s the case, you’ll get a different message explaining that. You’ll also be informed if a route is unexplored or if you don’t have enough fuel.

So what’s going on? Likely it’s one of these reasons.

1. You’ve not progressed enough through the main quest. Initially, your ship is locked down so it can only reach Jemison. Once you start the “Old Neighborhood” quest with Sarah Morgan on board, free travel is unlocked.

2. Your ship could be too heavy. Yes, your vessel can become encumbered. Make sure your cargo, both in the cargo hold and your personal locker, don’t exceed capacity/mass.

3. You’re locked in one location for story reasons. During some parts of Starfield, when you’re following a quest line, particularly the main quest, you’ll be unable to fast travel. For example, when the UC tries to recruit you to infiltrate the Crimson Fleet and you’re aboard their flagship, you can’t immediately fast travel to freedom.

4. You could have hit a bug. I’ve run into this a handful of times, and the answer was always to travel away from the area and come back and try again.

And those are the ways to fix the fast travel currently not available error in Starfield.

