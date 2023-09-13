Video GamesVideo SeriesZero Punctuation

Starfield – Zero Punctuation

By
0

Zero Punctuation Transcript

Starfield, or to give it its full title, Starfield and Friends (he he he he) is the long-awaited new action-RPG by Bethesda, which by all accounts is what the lazy bastards have been making instead of the Elder Scrolls 6 or a non-shitty Fallout game, but who the hell needs those when you can have a game with a whole galaxy of explorable planets. Where there could be an Elder Scrolls planet and a Fallout planet and a Littlest Hobo planet and a planet made of meringue, why not. When space exploration’s on the cards, not even the sky’s the limit. So, how did Starfield turn out, now we’ve established that it oozes potential like a poorly made Big Mac does thousand island dressing? Well, it’s, it’s, it’s, it’s, it’s, it’s, huh, it’s, it’s, it’s really bloody boring, as it happens. I’ll say this, though, this is absolutely the game for you if you’re really, really into doors. If you’re openly door-sexual, and get illicit thrills from watching a staggering variety of sci-fi doors open in every imaginable direction with lots of little fiddly bits and lights and hissing noises then Starfield will get you more excited than the MST3K countdown sequence ever did.

Yahtzee Croshaw
Yahtzee is the Escapist’s longest standing talent, having been writing and producing its award winning flagship series, Zero Punctuation, since 2007. Before that he had a smattering of writing credits on various sites and print magazines, and has almost two decades of experience in game journalism as well as a lifelong interest in video games as an artistic medium, especially narrative-focused. He also has a foot in solo game development - he was a big figure in the indie adventure game scene in the early 2000s - and writes novels. He has six novels published at time of writing with a seventh on the way, all in the genres of comedic sci-fi and urban fantasy. He was born in the UK, emigrated to Australia in 2003, and emigrated again to California in 2016, where he lives with his wife and daughters. His hobbies include walking the dog and emigrating to places.
