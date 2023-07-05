Video SeriesZero Punctuation

Diablo IV – Zero Punctuation

By
0

This week on Zero Punctuation, Yahtzee reviews Diablo IV. If you subscribe to The Escapist Patreon or YouTube memberships, you can view next week’s episode, on System Shock (2023), right now!

Zero Punctuation Transcript

Hey, remember when Diablo 3 came out and it was always online even if you only wanted single player and everyone got really mad? Well, Diablo 4 is also always online. Feel free to start burning down cities whenever’s convenient for you, general public. Or do we not care about that so much these days now that having an internet connection is considered a basic necessity, like electricity and a pipe that funnels sewage away from your house? An apt comparison, because the internet basically does the same thing, in reverse. Guess this is just another inverse shit pipe to the face we’re too exhausted to do anything but accept. Harvest away, data miners. I mean, Blizzard probably already have my data ‘cos their parent company now owns a sandwich shop I bought a ham roll from six years ago. To dwell on questions like if Diablo IV gains anything from forcing me to play alongside a bunch of other knobheads who keep ganking the skeletons I’m trying to farm is apparently to miss the point. Here’s a debate question for you: is Diablo IV an MMORPG? It’s one big seamless open world, now. It’s always online. It’s weirdly fixated on sending us out to collect specific numbers of severed werewolf willies.

