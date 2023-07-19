Final Fantasy XVI – Zero Punctuation

Video SeriesZero Punctuation

Well invert my nipples and call me a minigolf course if it isn’t a Final Fantasy game. Mainline, no less, none of this Crystal Chronicles or Stranger of Paradise twattery, there’s a roman numeral on the end and everything. So who’s the iconic hero to be added to the hall of legends alongside Cloud, Squall, Lightning, and several others not named after weather patterns? It’s Clive. Clive. I don’t know how well my reaction will translate, here. I know Clive is a less common name in the US and downright exotic in Japan but in Britain and Australia it’s just a dude’s name. It’s like calling him Bob. Or Norman. Well, there’s a specific kind of person I associate with the name Clive. The sort of person who talks slowly in a Birmingham accent and corners you in a party to drone on about how he’s going to join the army but when he does he drops out after three days after his mum calls his superior officer and asks them not to shout at him so much. But let’s try not to hold it against the game. Let’s just accept the fact that we’re a Clive, now. And because Final Fantasy XVI has an epic story spanning decades of time we get to see Clive in both the larval pretty anime sword boy and glarey anime sword man phases of his Pokemon evolution track.

