This week on Zero Punctuation, Yahtzee reviews En Garde! and Blasphemous 2.

Zero Punctuation Transcript

Do you ever feel the need to go to video games as a whole and say “Hey, are you doing alright?” Was I the only one who watched the announcement trailer for Mortal Kombat 1 and all the people getting hyperrealistically spread across the landscape like jam on toast and said “Do you need to talk to someone, Mortal Kombat 1? Is everything okay at home?” “SHUT UP. DON’T YOU UNDERSTAND I HAVE TO BE REAL. MORE REALISTIC GORE ALWAYS ALWAYS OR THEY WON’T TAKE ME SERIOUSLY!” I’d say it’s the way you just split that dude in half from the nostrils down that makes you hard to take seriously. Oh, video games, what happened to that cheeky fun loving scoundrel who would let me while away the hours playing We Love Katamari without letting me know I forgot to free up space on the memory card? “FUN? WHO’S GOT TIME FOR FUN WITH ALL THE COSMETICS YOU NEED TO GRIND FOR?”

About the author

Yahtzee Croshaw
Yahtzee is the Escapist’s longest standing talent, having been writing and producing its award winning flagship series, Zero Punctuation, since 2007. Before that he had a smattering of writing credits on various sites and print magazines, and has almost two decades of experience in game journalism as well as a lifelong interest in video games as an artistic medium, especially narrative-focused. He also has a foot in solo game development - he was a big figure in the indie adventure game scene in the early 2000s - and writes novels. He has six novels published at time of writing with a seventh on the way, all in the genres of comedic sci-fi and urban fantasy. He was born in the UK, emigrated to Australia in 2003, and emigrated again to California in 2016, where he lives with his wife and daughters. His hobbies include walking the dog and emigrating to places.
