Starfield will let you rock up to ships and steal them. But what do you do to make that ship yours? If you’re wondering how to register a stolen ship in Starfield, I’ve got the answer.

Here Are the Ways to Register a Stolen Ship in Starfield

To register a stolen ship, you’ll first need to steal one, so here’s how to do that. Once you’ve stolen your ship, there are a few ways of registering it. Why register it? Because until you have, you can’t sell or modify it. First, make sure you’ve undocked ships and are in the stolen one.

From there, the absolute easiest way is to go to your ship screen (the lower left corner of your circular menu) and select the ship you have stolen. Select it as your home ship and the register option will appear. Select that and and you’ll have the option of paying to register the ship. Do that and it’s registered to you. That’s it, you don’t even have to leave your vessel.

Or, if you want to roleplay a bit more, fly down to a planet and speak to the ship technician near the starport or to any ship trader. Select your ship from there and you can register it. It’s as easy as that. Sort of.

So what’s the catch? The good news is that no-one ever checks your stolen ship for bloodstains or bullet holes and once it’s registered no-one gives it a second look. However, registering it won’t be particularly cheap. And when it comes to selling ships, you’ll get a fraction of the ship’s purchase value. Still, that’s how you can register a stolen ship in Starfield.

If you’re looking for more guides, check out how to smuggle contraband in Starfield, like the ship thief you are.