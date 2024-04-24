registeel pokemon go counters
Best Registeel Counters For Pokemon GO Raids: Weaknesses & Type Effectiveness

Registeel is arguably the Regi with the best shiny form, which is why so many Pokemon GO players may be chomping at the bit to participate in Registeel Raids. To make your battling endeavors a breeze, here are the best counters for Registeel in Pokemon GO.

Registeel Weakness & Type Effectiveness

As the name suggests, Registeel is a pure Steel-type Pokemon, which means players don’t have to worry about the inner workings of dual-type effectiveness. Being a Steel-type, players should bring Fire-type Pokemon with strong Fire, Ground, or Fighting-type moves.

PokemonTypeVulnerable ToStrong AgainstResistant To
Registeel
Registeel		SteelFighting
Ground
Fire		Normal
Ice
Rock
Dark
Steel
Fairy
Normal
Grass
Ice
Flying
Psychic
Bug
Rock
Dragon
Steel
Fairy

Registeel only knows Normal, Steel, and Fighting-type moves, all of which aren’t super effective against the types that Registeel is vulnerable to. We suggest Fire-type Pokemon as they resist Steel-type moves, but Fighting or Ground-type Pokemon also work in a pinch.

Best Registeel Counters in Pokemon GO

As previously mentioned, you can’t go wrong with a Fire-type Pokemon when taking on Registeel Raids. That’s why the majority of our list of the top 10 Registeel counters consists of Fire-type Pokemon or Pokemon with strong Fire-type attacks.

Pokemon
primal-groudon
Primal Groudon/ Groudon (Shadow)		Mud Shot
Precipice Blades
mega-blaziken
Mega Blaziken/ Blaziken (Shadow)		Counter
Blast Burn
mega-charizard-y
Mega Charizard Y/ Charizard (Shadow)		Fire Spin
Blast Burn
moltres
Moltres (Shadow)		Fire Spin
Overheat
reshiram
Reshiram		Fire Fang
Fusion Flare
ho-oh
Ho-Oh (Shadow)		Incinerate
Sacred Flare
mega-heracross
Mega Heracross		Counter
Close Combat
mega-garchomp
Mega Garchomp		Mud Shot
Earth Power
excadrill
Excadrill (Shadow)		Mud-Slap
Scorching Sand
entei
Entei (Shadow)		Fire Fang
Overheat

While Registeel isn’t super challenging, it can be a bit tanky. That’s why we recommend at least three to four trainers team up during these raids as long as all of your Pokemon are above 3,500 CP and aren’t vulnerable to any of Registeel’s attacks.

