Best Registeel Counters For Pokemon GO Raids: Weaknesses & Type Effectiveness

Registeel is arguably the Regi with the best shiny form, which is why so many Pokemon GO players may be chomping at the bit to participate in Registeel Raids. To make your battling endeavors a breeze, here are the best counters for Registeel in Pokemon GO.

Registeel Weakness & Type Effectiveness

As the name suggests, Registeel is a pure Steel-type Pokemon, which means players don’t have to worry about the inner workings of dual-type effectiveness. Being a Steel-type, players should bring Fire-type Pokemon with strong Fire, Ground, or Fighting-type moves.

Pokemon Type Vulnerable To Strong Against Resistant To

Registeel Steel Fighting

Ground

Fire Normal

Ice

Rock

Dark

Steel

Fairy

Normal

Grass

Ice

Flying

Psychic

Bug

Rock

Dragon

Steel

Fairy

Registeel only knows Normal, Steel, and Fighting-type moves, all of which aren’t super effective against the types that Registeel is vulnerable to. We suggest Fire-type Pokemon as they resist Steel-type moves, but Fighting or Ground-type Pokemon also work in a pinch.

Best Registeel Counters in Pokemon GO

As previously mentioned, you can’t go wrong with a Fire-type Pokemon when taking on Registeel Raids. That’s why the majority of our list of the top 10 Registeel counters consists of Fire-type Pokemon or Pokemon with strong Fire-type attacks.

Pokemon

Primal Groudon/ Groudon (Shadow) Mud Shot

Precipice Blades

Mega Blaziken/ Blaziken (Shadow) Counter

Blast Burn

Mega Charizard Y/ Charizard (Shadow) Fire Spin

Blast Burn

Moltres (Shadow) Fire Spin

Overheat

Reshiram Fire Fang

Fusion Flare

Ho-Oh (Shadow) Incinerate

Sacred Flare

Mega Heracross Counter

Close Combat

Mega Garchomp Mud Shot

Earth Power

Excadrill (Shadow) Mud-Slap

Scorching Sand

Entei (Shadow) Fire Fang

Overheat

While Registeel isn’t super challenging, it can be a bit tanky. That’s why we recommend at least three to four trainers team up during these raids as long as all of your Pokemon are above 3,500 CP and aren’t vulnerable to any of Registeel’s attacks.

