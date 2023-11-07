Rend Blackhand is one of the best starting leaders you can get in Warcraft Rumble thanks to his ability to make ariel units cost less gold, and in this guide, we’re breaking down how to build the ideal power deck around him.

Best Rend Blackhand Deck Build in Warcraft Rumble

Rend Blackhand is part of the Blackrock faction in Warcraft Rumble and is an absolute unit who rides around atop his dragon. He makes all flying units cost one less gold to purchase. This allows him to build an incredibly cost effective army that can easily overwhelm opponents.

Best Rend Blackhand Units

The units that you’ll want to have in army for the best Rend Blackhand deck build in Warcraft Rumble are as follows:

Gargoyle – Cost effective and solid flying unit. Made cheaper with Rend.

– Cost effective and solid flying unit. Made cheaper with Rend. Whelp Eggs – Same as the Gargoyle. It’s a good flying unit, nothing too wild but with the Rend discount they make for a great cost-damage unit.

– Same as the Gargoyle. It’s a good flying unit, nothing too wild but with the Rend discount they make for a great cost-damage unit. Harpies – Harpies are one of the best flying units in the game. Potentially even one of the best units in the game full stop! Harpies come in a group of three and deal quite a lot of damage. They usually have a cost of three gold to play, but with Rend it’s a measly two gold. This makes their cost to value ratio insanely good.

– Harpies are one of the best flying units in the game. Potentially even one of the best units in the game full stop! Harpies come in a group of three and deal quite a lot of damage. They usually have a cost of three gold to play, but with Rend it’s a measly two gold. This makes their cost to value ratio insanely good. S.A.F.E. Pilot – One of the starting units. It can be placed anywhere on the map and comes in with a bombing run. With Rend it’s a cheap unit that puts in solid work.

– One of the starting units. It can be placed anywhere on the map and comes in with a bombing run. With Rend it’s a cheap unit that puts in solid work. Earth Elemental – We’re using the Earth Elemental mostly because it’s the best unit to use to protect out Harpies. You’ll want to send out the Earth Elemental first to tank hits from the turrets or anti-air units. It’s very tanky and and makes for a good agro draw to allow your Harpies to get the most damage out without being attacked. Earth Elemental is also Unbound, meaning you can place them anywhere on the map. Tank on demand anyone?

– We’re using the Earth Elemental mostly because it’s the best unit to use to protect out Harpies. You’ll want to send out the Earth Elemental first to tank hits from the turrets or anti-air units. It’s very tanky and and makes for a good agro draw to allow your Harpies to get the most damage out without being attacked. Earth Elemental is also Unbound, meaning you can place them anywhere on the map. Tank on demand anyone? Drake – Drakes are really good flying units. They can put out some pretty sweet damage and have a good amount of HP. Rend makes them much more affordable so that you can pump them out consistently.

With Rend Blackhand leading this Army of fast paced air units, you’ll pretty easily gain control of lanes. The lowered cost of the air units really helps you keep the pressure up and your opponents on the back foot.

That covers off the best deck build for Rend Blackhand in Warcraft Rumble. You can really build a formidable flying deck around him that will carry you for quite some time!