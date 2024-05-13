Ever wished Marvel Snap had more complicated cards? Whether or not you did, Sage, the third card released in the A Blink in Time season, brings a bit more complexity to the superhero card collector with a unique On Reveal effect. Here are the best Sage decks in Marvel Snap.

How Sage Works in Marvel Snap

Sage is a 3-cost, 0-power card with an ability that reads: “On Reveal: +2 Power for each different Power among all other cards here.”

Her ability is a little confusing to comprehend. Essentially, for each card on both your side of the board and your opponent’s with a different power level, Sage will gain +2 power. If there’s a maximum of 7 other cards at a location you play Sage in, she’ll gain a total of 14 power.

Cards with the same power level will be counted only once. For example, Brood, along with its Broodlings, will only trigger Sage once.

As her ability is an On Reveal effect, she has great synergy with the likes of Wong and Odin. Furthermore, she can be bounced back into your hand and replayed for more power.

Best Sage Decks in Marvel Snap

It’s easy to throw every 3-cost card into a Silver Surfer deck and call it a day, but I think, in the case of Sage, there’s a lot of potential for her to work extremely well in a Silver Surfer shell. While many cards in the following list have the same power level, keep in mind your opponent’s cards also affect Sage.

Hazmat

Mystique

Sage

Brood

Magik

Silver Surfer

Luke Cage

Sebastian Shaw

Wong

Absorbing Man

Sera

Odin

While a handful of cards in this list share the same power, if saved for later in the game (or if you drop an Odin on top of her), Sage has the potential to easily outperform the likes of Gladiator and even Sebastian Shaw. Do note that you should play Sage late in this list, either on turn 7 before Silver Surfer or into a Wong. Time will tell if she becomes a mainstay in the Silver Surfer package, but at the moment, she isn’t a detriment.

The next list, Sage Bounce, I believe will be where Sage truly shines; however, Bounce has typically been one of the higher-skill decks to play. Take a look at this list:

The Hood

Bast

Kitty Pryde

Snowguard

Angela

Beast

The Collector

Falcon

Mysterio

Sage

Bishop

Hit-Monkey

Sage provides a nice power spike in Bounce when played early into a few early drops of different power (The Hood and his Demon, Kitty Pryde, Angela) and then returned to hand with Beast. This is typically done on turn 5, so you can drop all your cheap cards alongside Hit-Monkey to steal away the game in a flurry of power. If you’re confused about how to play Bounce, I recommend checking out Hooglandia Marvel Snap on YouTube, as he quite often plays Bounce lists.

There may also be some great Mr. Negative decks with Sage in them out there, but try as I might, I couldn’t decide the best cards to cut. Expect to see players experiment with Mr. Negative and Sage together, however.

Sage Counters in Marvel Snap

While Cosmo will stop Sage from being played in a specific lane, I expect the newly buffed Leech to ruin the day of Sage players more often than not, as she’ll typically be held until later in the game, and thus the green little terror can zap her On Reveal ability away, leaving her as a 3-cost, 0-power card. Players using Sage will try to get her to hit the 10-power threshold more often than not, meaning Shang-Chi can counter her. However, the best counter card you can include in your deck if Sage is overpowering your decks is Shadow King.

Who Is Sage?

Sage is a mutant with the brain functions of a supercomputer, making her a great asset to various X-Men groups. She spent some time infiltrating the Hellfire Club as a spy, where she mentored a previous Marvel Snap season pass card, Sebastian Shaw. Disillusioned with Professor Xavior’s X-Men team, she would later join up with a splinter group of X-Men led by Storm.

Is Sage Worth Your Spotlight Cache Keys or Collector’s Tokens?

I think Sage is a great card, but I would hold off from the initial release before you invest your resources into her; her effect is powerful and will scale as more cards are released into the game, sure, but right now, it may be too difficult to get her to reach a minimum 6 power to make her a worthwhile inclusion in many decks. That said, she has a high potential to become a staple in Silver Surfer decks.

And those are the best Sage decks in Marvel Snap.

Marvel Snap is available now on mobile and PC.

