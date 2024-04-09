Best Skills for Main Skill Seeds in Pokemon Sleep

At first glance, Pokemon Sleep seems like a straightforward game, but seasoned players know there’s actually a lot of strategy at play. Each Pokemon on your helper team has a main skill that can impact your ability to encounter new and exciting sleep styles, and items like the elusive Main Skill Seed can make those skills even more powerful – but not all skills are created equal.

What are Main Skill Seeds in Pokemon Sleep?

The Main Skill Seed is a relatively rare item in Pokemon Sleep, which raises a single helper Pokemon’s main skill level by one.

Each Pokemon has a main skill and several sub-skills, which can do things like gather more ingredients or raise your team’s energy. The main skill typically starts at Level 1 and can increase over time as you raise your helper Pokemon’s level. The Main Skill Seed is a shortcut to improve your Pokemon’s main skill more quickly, rendering them more useful in the field.

How to Get Main Skill Seeds in Pokemon Sleep

If you’ve never seen a Main Skill Seed before in Pokemon Sleep, you’re not alone, as it’s one of the less common items. You can’t buy it in the General Store and you won’t typically see it in the Regular Sleep Exchange, either.

The Main Skill Seed can be purchased if you’re a premium member with access to the Premium Sleep Exchange. There, you can buy one Main Skill Seed per store refresh period for a hefty sum of 1,800 Sleep Points. Given the limited quantity, this is a rare item you’ll want to use with caution.

If you aren’t a paid Pokemon Sleep user, you can still occasionally get a Main Skill Seed through special events such as the Raikou Research Event. In these cases, it may appear as an item in the event exchange.

Best Skills to Use Main Skill Seeds On in Pokemon Sleep

Given their rarity, you’ll want to make the best possible use of your Main Skill Seeds in Pokemon Sleep. That means picking the most useful main skills to level up since some are more helpful for your daily research than others. This chart ranks the top main skills to consider for your Main Skill Seed and explains why they’re a solid choice for your rare item:

Main Skill What It Does Why It’s Good Energy for Everyone Restores energy to entire helper Pokemon team Keeping your helper team energized means they’ll provide more help throughout the day, raising Snorlax’s strength with berries and ingredients Ingredient Magnet Gets additional ingredients at random Helps you gather a wider variety of ingredients during the research week Cooking Power Up Adds additional space in your cooking pot Lets you make more powerful recipes to increase Snorlax’s strength Extra Helpful Gets additional help from a random helper Pokemon Gets you more berries and ingredients from a member of your team Charge Strength Instantly increases Snorlax’s strength by a set amount Helps boost strength & Drowsy Power, but becomes less useful as you hit higher ranks

Overall, players tend to agree that the Energy for Everyone skill is the best one to level up with a main skill seed because it helps boost your entire team’s effectiveness. This is particularly helpful if you don’t consistently get good sleep to restore energy to your Pokemon. Depending on your playstyle, however, you might opt for one of these other skills that are still worth upgrading.

