Best Slice of Life Anime Series and Movies, Ranked

While some people may watch isekai or other fantastical genres to temporarily escape their realities, others opt for slice of life anime for a more calming and heartwarming experience. Slice of life stories portray the everyday lives of their characters. These stories can be romances, comedies, or dramas.

Sometimes, fantastical elements are used to add excitement to the plot, but for the most part, these anime are meant to show how regular people go about their lives. So, if you’re in need of a break from all the fighting and bloodshed, check out this list of the best slice of life anime series and movies.

10. Kiki’s Delivery Service (movie)

If you’re in the mood for a heartwarming and feel-good anime movie, then Kiki’s Delivery Service is the perfect choice. The film follows a young witch named Kiki who moves to a new town to start her own delivery service. While she struggles at first, she eventually learns how to use her magic to help others and makes friends in the process. The film is incredibly charming and will leave you with a smile on your face.

9. Natsume’s Book of Friends (series)

Natsume’s Book of Friends is a Japanese anime series that follows Takashi Natsume, a boy who can see spirits, as he inherits a book that belonged to his grandmother, Reiko Natsume. This book is full of the names of the spirits that she defeated and bound to her will. As he learns more about his ability and the book, he meets new friends and spirits along the way.

8. Fruits Basket (series)

Fruits Basket is a touching and heartwarming series that does an excellent job of exploring different topics such as family, friendship, love, and loss. It’s a 2001 anime series that follows Tohru Honda, an orphaned high school student who ends up living with the Sohma family after her grandfather’s death. The Sohma family has a curse where they turn into animals from the Chinese zodiac. Tohru decides to keep this secret and help break the curse.

The characters are all incredibly relatable and likable, making it easy to get invested in their stories. The anime is also very funny, with plenty of lighthearted moments to balance out the more serious themes.

7. A Silent Voice (movie)

This film follows Shōya Ishida, a young man who bullied his deaf classmate Shōko Nishimiya to the point where she transferred schools and attempted suicide. However, as he grows up and becomes afflicted with the same disability, he sets out to make amends for his actions.

6. Nichijou (My Ordinary Life) (series)

Nichijou is one of the best slice of life anime series out there, managing to perfectly balance humor and heartwarming moments. It follows the everyday lives of a group of friends, and while it may not sound like much, the show is incredibly funny and will leave you feeling happy by the end.

5. Komi Can’t Communicate (series)

Komi Can’t Communicate is about a girl named Shoko Komi who is too shy to speak due to her social anxiety. Her friend, Tadano, helps her try to break out of her shell by giving her a notebook where she can write down what she wants to say.

The series follows Komi and Tadano as they go through everyday life and try to communicate with each other and the people around them.

4. Aria the Animation (series)

Aria the Animation is a charming anime that follows the everyday lives of gondoliers in a futuristic Venice. The show is incredibly relaxing, and its characters are lovable and down-to-earth.

3. Non Non Biyori (series)

Non Non Biyori is a feel-good anime about everyday life in the countryside. The show follows the lives of four girls who are the only students in their school, which is located in the middle of nowhere. The girls go about their days attending class, playing games, and exploring the surrounding forest. There isn’t much action or plot, but the series is nonetheless charming and relaxing.

2. Flavors of Youth (movie)

Flavors of Youth is a Chinese anime film that was released in 2018. The movie is set in three different parts of China, with each part focusing on a different character.

The first part follows Xiao Ming, who works at a fabric softener company and meets an old woman who helps him find his way. The second part follows Yi Lin, a young woman who is trying to find her place in life. She moves to the city to start a new job and meets a man who helps her see the beauty in life again.

Finally, the third part follows Si Ya, a girl who is about to get married. However, she begins to have doubts about marriage and wonders if she is truly ready for it. Flavors of Youth is a beautiful and heartwarming movie that will leave you feeling nostalgic for your own youth.

1. Kimi no Na wa (Your Name) (movie)

This 2016 movie ranks as one of the best slice of life anime movies. It tells the story of a high school girl in rural Japan and a high school boy in Tokyo who swap places. The story follows their struggles to adjust to each other’s lives and deal with the distance between them.

There’s an interesting twist near the end that makes this movie even more unique and memorable. The characters are relatable, and the story is heartwarming. Kimi no Na wa is a must-watch for any fan of slice of life anime.