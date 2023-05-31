Best Strategy for Simulated Universe 5 in Honkai: Star Rail

Simulated Universe is some of the most challenging and fun content in Honkai: Star Rail, and with tons of Stellar Jade and other rewards to be gained, plus a nice set of weekly rewards, it’s very much worth trying to complete every world as you reach the appropriate level. This guide will focus on the best strategy to beat Honkai: Star Rail Simulated Universe World 5, especially while using Path of Abundance. This can be a challenging World to beat, but I’ll help you get through it.

How to Beat Simulated Universe World 5 in Honkai: Star Rail with Path of Abundance

World 5 of Simulated Universe is a bit different from the other Worlds in that it’s the first instance where the Path of Abundance is introduced, a path that is focused around healing, increasing HP and stats when healed, and most importantly dispelling debuffs with the right Blessing. This path is really designed to get you through World 5; unfortunately, you can’t take it as your path the first time you attempt World 5 — you only unlock it after you start your run. So you’ll either need to lose your run or make it through with another path.

I’d recommend going in, unlocking Path of Abundance, and then losing the run and starting fresh, but this time you’ll be able to take Path of Abundance as your choice at the start. For teams you’ll want a main damage dealer like Jing Yuan, Seele, Dan Heng, Hook, Yanqing, or Clara. A buffer or de-buffer will be the next slot; a character like Bronya, Tingyun, Welt, Asta, or Pela is best here. Next, you’ll need a shielder. Gepard is best; otherwise, Fire Trailblazer is good too. Last is the flex slot. With Path of Abundance you get a ton of healing and can actually choose to forgo a healer in favor of another buffer, de-buffer, or shielder. If you don’t feel comfortable with that though, keep your healer in the last slot and that will do just fine too!

For the best strategy to beat Simulated Universe World 5 in Honkai: Star Rail, at the start choose to receive a 1-star Blessing and take any Abundance Blessing you’re offered. If you don’t get one, try to re-roll for one if you have that unlocked on the skill tree. Fight every battle you come across to gain the most Blessings possible and continue to choose Abundance Blessings and attempt to re-roll for them as well. Once you have three Blessings of Abundance, you’ll receive the Path of Resonance: Abundance. You can use this as needed to heal up your team, but hold it until you can benefit from the healing.

Take every combat domain that you come across; you want to take as many fights as possible to get tons of Blessings racked up quickly. The more Abundance Blessings you can stock up on before Elite fights and the Boss fight, the easier you’ll be able to make your way through. Once you have six Abundance Blessings, you’ll get access to your first Abundance Resonance Formation. For this first one, you’ll want to pick Resonance Formation Anatta. However, note that this is only optimal if you can obtain a second Resonance Formation; if you haven’t unlocked that yet, you should take Formation: Anicca for the Debuff removal for the final boss fight. After using your Resonance, it will then allow the Resonance to appear on the timeline like a summoned unit, and it will take its own turn to automatically heal your team periodically. But you’ll still be able to use the actual Resonance as you need it as well — double healing!

If you ever come across a Sealing Wax of Abundance when you’re offered a Curio, you should absolutely take it, as more Abundance Blessings and an increased chance of receiving Abundance Blessings to choose from after battles is a big win. By now you should be feeling pretty solid in your battles. You can use your Abundance Resonance as soon as it’s up to get it onto the timeline and healing your team constantly. This will be especially important for beating the Blaze Out of Space Elite boss who does a ton of fire damage over time and could easily take down one of your less tanky characters if you’re not careful.

How to Beat the Boss Kafka in Simulated Universe World 5

If you have the ability unlocked on the Simulated Universe to take a second Resonance Formation once you have 10 Blessings of the same path, then for Abundance you’ll want to take Resonance Formation: Anicca. This will allow your Path of Resonance to remove all debuffs from all your characters, which will be hugely helpful for the fight against the final boss and queen of making your own characters attack each other with her dirty debuffs, Kafka.

Once you have your second Resonance Formation, when offered a choice of what to receive from Herta, choose to take either the two upgrades for your Blessings or a Curio. Once you reach the boss, you should be pretty darn tanky with all your Abundance Blessings and healing capability. The main thing to watch out for in the fight against Kafka is when she applies a debuff on your team; those affected will temporarily start attacking your other team members if not cured. You can prevent this by simply using your Abundance Resonance right after Kafka applies the debuff to dispel it before they get taken over. The rest of the fight will be easy and straightforward if you can consistently dispel. You should be able to mop the floor with her and then claim your loot!

That’s everything you need to know about the best strategy to beat Simulated Universe World 5 in Honkai: Star Rail — hopefully this guide will help you get through it if you’ve been struggling to beat it and take down Kafka!