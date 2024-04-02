Best Tales of Games, Ranked

Tales of is one of the most well-known JRPG series, which has been continually building since 1995. With that history, it can be a bit overwhelming to know which Tales of games are worth playing, so we’ve made it simple with this wrap-up of the best of the best.

Tales of was started by Wolf Team, which later became Namco Tales Studio before being absorbed into Bandai Namco. The first game, Tales of Phantasia, released in 1995. Each game, with a few exceptions, has its own world and story, making it quite easy to get into the franchise without worrying about having to buy every game. There are 17 mainline games in total, but only a few really outshine the rest. Here are the top 5 Tales of games.

5. Tales of Xillia

Image via The Escapist

Tales of Xillia was the first of the franchise to introduce a female protagonist, Milla, who shares the role with Jude. With two protagonists, players were able to choose who to play at the beginning and follow their perspective throughout. Playing as both added longevity and replay value to the game. It is currently only available on the PS3 but definitely worth dusting off the old console for. The music is great, the visuals are stunning, and the story will take players on an emotional rollercoaster.

Jude is a medical student who gets swept up in the ongoing conflict of an evil empire. Milla is a spirit whose purpose is to save the world from a powerful entity called the Lord of Spirits. The two meet and, along with the typical rag-tag gang of misfits, change the course of the world’s fate. And for those who really love the world, this is one of the few games with a direct sequel, Tales of Xillia 2.

4. Tales of Symphonia

Image via Bandai Namco

Tales of Symphonia is one of the older titles in the franchise, but it holds a lot of nostalgic feelings for veteran players. It was originally released as a GameCube exclusive, but its popularity meant it was rereleased in 2023 for the PS4, Switch, and Xbox One. Tales of Symphonia is often heralded as one of the most iconic games of the franchise. It was also the first 3D Tales of game, and introduced many players to the franchise.

Tales of Symphonia has great character development and a story that still holds up after 20 years, plus the remastered version looks fantastic. The visuals have that early 2000s feel that keeps the nostalgic factor intact. It is definitely worth giving it a shot and seeing for yourself why it is held in such high regard.

3. Tales of Vesperia

Image via Bandai Namco

Tales of Vesperia was originally released in 2008 on Xbox 360 and PS3, but was exclusively on the Xbox 360 for Western players. Just like Tales of Symphonia, a later remastered version saw it released on more platforms: PC, PS4, Switch, and Xbox One. The remastered version includes a character that was previously only included in the Japanese PS3 version of the game.

The protagonist of this game is Yuri, a refreshingly cynical and mature character who will do what needs to be done, whether or not it bends the law. He, along with the rest of the cast, has a great character design, and the story remains one of the best in the franchise.

2. Tale of Arise

Image via Bandai Namco

Tales of Arise is the latest game in the franchise, being made to reach new players. It released in 2021 for PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, and Xbox Series S|X. It has some of the best visuals in the series and an amazing soundtrack to get players hooked. It also has a great cast of characters and a storyline that is easy to get sucked into. This is a great game to introduce players to the Tales of franchise.

Tales of Arise, like many of the Tales of games, explores the themes of slavery, prejudice, and oppression. It tells the story of strangers learning to rely on one another and overcome preconceived notions based on prejudices either taught to them or they experienced. The story is done well and has a great conclusion that will leave players satisfied.

1. Tales of Berseria

Image via Bandai Namco

Tales of Berseria takes all the tropes and story beats from every other Tales of game has and throws them into the air. Gone is the optimistic male protagonist who wants to save the world. Instead, players get one of the coolest female protagonists ever, hell-bent on revenge and rightfully so. This is one of the darker games in the franchise, with every character being morally grey. On completing this game, I was left sitting on my couch watching the credits in silence, sitting in my feelings. It explores ideas of grief and individuality that will send players on an emotional ride.

Tales of Berseria released in 2017 for the PC and PS4. It is a distant prequel to Tales of Zestiria, taking place in the same world with loose lore and character connections. Each game can be played as a stand-alone game but playing both gives a bit more depth and enjoyment.

That’s it for the Tales of games you need to check out, but if you’re looking for more recommendations, take a look back at our list of the best JRPGs of 2023.

