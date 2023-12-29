From Final Fantasy to Pokémon, the Japanese role-playing game (or JRPG) grew from a niche genre to a system seller. Unlike typical freedom-focused RPGs of the West, JRPGs typically put melodramatic narratives at the forefront.

Even in 2023 and beyond, we still have some highly anticipated releases. And in the case of Pokémon, they’re some of the best-selling games of all time. While Pokémon doesn’t crack this list, I’ve gone ahead and put together the 10 best JRPGs of 2023 as The Escapist’s resident JRPG expert.

My definition of JRPG is fairly strict for this list: a narrative-focused game inspired by Japanese-developed turn-based role-playing games like the Final Fantasies and Dragon Quests of the 1990s. These games do not have to have turn-based combat or have been developed within the Land of the Rising Sun; however, the likes of The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom do not meet the definition as a puzzle-heavy action adventure, though – as you’re about to read – the game at #10 barely meets this definition, either.

10) Final Fantasy XVI

By far the most highly anticipated game on this list, Final Fantasy XVI is either a refreshing change of pace or a disappointment, depending on who you ask. Most hallmarks of a JRPG are there: character-heavy narrative full of magic and intrigue, lots of wondrous locals to visit and explore, and a decent bestiary of classic monsters to defeat. Yes, Final Fantasy XVI ditches almost all role-playing elements. There’s only one playable character – Clive – with little customization for him, and the combat resembles Devil May Cry much more than something like Final Fantasy VII. Regardless, Clive’s quest to destroy the Mothercrystals has all the spirit of a JRPG, and with a bittersweet ending, it tells one of the better JRPG-like stories this year.

Also, Gav and Torgal are the best boys.

9) Tales of Arise: Beyond the Dawn

A bit of a surprise release, Beyond the Dawn offers fans of one of 2021’s best JRPGs some closure with a meaty expansion – around 20 hours long – featuring the return of its extremely likable cast, which includes leads Alphen and Shionne. The first two-thirds of Tales of Arise had a pretty great story centered around the divide between two classes of people – slaves and masters – before going a little off rails in the final act. Beyond the Dawn’s greatest strength is showing in greater detail the aftermath of Alphen and his companion’s efforts along with introducing an intriguing new non-playable character to frame it all. Throw in the fine-tuned action-based gameplay the Tales Of series is known for, and you’ve got one of the best JRPGs of 2023.

8) Xenoblade Chronicles 3: Future Redeemed

Another huge expansion, 2022’s Xenoblade Chronicles 3 follows in the footsteps of Xenoblade Chronicles 2’s stellar Torna – the Golden Country DLC with Future Redeemed. Without spoiling too much, Future Redeemed takes place after the events of the base game and does a wonderful job at tying together all three Xenoblade Chronicles games that – until this point – were pretty loosely connected. Yes, it’s a fanservice-heavy expansion the size of a regular game, but it helps that Xenoblade Chronicles 3 perfected the position-based combat and exploration of the first two games, which is improved upon even further in the DLC. As someone who has mixed feelings about Xenoblade as a whole, Future Redeemed made my dedication to seeing the games through well worth it.

7) Persona 5: Tactica

If Persona spinoffs weren’t so great, I’d be annoyed at how many Persona 5 has gotten thus far instead of Persona 6. Persona 5: Tactica is the most recent example of this, trading the original’s turn-based Shin Megami Tensei combat for isometric tactical battles once popularized by great JRPGs like Final Fantasy: Tactics and Fire Emblem. The different elemental spells, instead of only interrupting enemy turns, push foes around the battlefield and out of cover, creating a fun and kinetic battle system. Its story slots in a little over halfway through the original game, so it’s really a more casual adventure for die-hard fans that don’t mind tactical battles instead of turn-based, but by maintaining the series’ great music and slick UI – especially those Triple Threat Attack screens – it ends up as one of the best JRPGs this year.

6) Dragon Quest Monsters: The Dark Prince

While disappointing both technically and aesthetically with a weak narrative, Dragon Quest Monsters: The Dark Prince is by far the best monster-catching RPG of the year with the addictive mechanics the subseries is known for in abundance. It truly helps that Dragon Quest has some of the most fun bestiaries in gaming history, from classic Slimes to newcomers like Vegandragora to train and battle with. Where The Dark Prince truly shines with its synthesis, or breeding, mechanics. Few games can compare to Dragon Quest Monsters when creating a perfectly bred powerhouse to add to your team. Really, The Dark Prince is a monster breeder first, with the JRPG adventure taking a backseat, and there’s nothing wrong with that.

5) Star Ocean: Second Story R

While most of the above JRPGs are rather non-traditional, Star Ocean: Second Story R takes the second entry to an often overlooked JRPG series, gives it the HD-2D treatment popularized by Octopath Traveler, and then streamlines a real-time battle system that was ahead of its time in 1999. Now, it’s better than ever in 2023. With two main characters to choose from, multiple different allies to recruit, and plenty of different endings, Second Story R is a JRPG in every sense of the word and definitely a game you shouldn’t skip, even if you’re only remotely interested in the genre. A remake of the first Star Ocean called First Departure R released back in 2019; however, Second Story R goes above and beyond that effort, and it is in no way necessary to play the original.

4) Fire Emblem: Engage

While not as memorable as 2019’s Fire Emblem: Three Houses (Edelgard is still my Queen), Fire Emblem: Engage brought some of this year’s best tactical battles to the Nintendo Switch. While I was initially skeptical of the Emblem Ring mechanic, it helped make Engage’s character building the most engaging (sorry) in the series’ history, as you could inherit skills from the heroes from past adventures. Pulling Hit and Avoid buffs off the Lyn Emblem Ring onto already hard-to-hit characters trivialized later battles, even on the harder difficulties. But if you’re not into min-maxing, simply using the Emblem Rings of your favorite characters from the series made for a good time. It’s a shame the story was a little nonsensical and weak compared to the high stakes of Three Houses. Still, altogether, Fire Emblem: Engage is a great addition to the JRPG genre.

3) Super Mario RPG

ArtePiazza’s remake of Super Mario RPG cracks the top three, and this shouldn’t surprise anyone. As one of the greatest JRPGs ever made, even as a faithful remake, it holds up as one of the best JRPGs of 2023. More importantly, it allows for a new generation to experience Mario’s quest to collect seven-star fragments, teaming up with Bowser himself and newcomers Mallow and Geno on a lengthy turn-based adventure. Throw in some amazing music, light platforming, and action commands that later became a staple of JRPGs – and the best JRPG of the year below – and this is a must-play whether or not you’ve experienced it before.

2) Octopath Traveler 2

While I personally bounced off Octopath Traveler 2 pretty quickly (and not just because it should’ve been called Sedecimpath Traveler), both fan and critical response applauded this follow-up to Square Enix’s visually influential original from 2018. For many, the highlight of Octopath Traveler 2 was swapping around secondary jobs on each of your characters to create unique and fun builds. Want the Warrior Hikari Ku to deal some poison damage? Equip him with the Apothecary job, and he’ll have access to the Poison Axe skill along with some healing. This all combined well with the break system, which sees you hitting enemy weaknesses to make them miss a turn. As an absolutely gorgeous game from start to finish with a unique way of merging eight narratives together, you’ve got the second-best JRPG this year.

1) Sea of Stars

Yes, I know Sea of Stars was developed by a Canadian indie studio. But much like last year’s Chained Echoes, non-Japanese developers continue to create the best Japanese-inspired RPGs. And if that’s not enough of a reason for you, Yasunori Mitsuda, the legendary composer behind Chrono Trigger and Xenoblade Chronicles 2 and 3, provided some music for the game – so it counts, right? Regardless, Sea of Stars managed to take the best of Chrono Trigger and Super Mario RPG – two of the best JRPGs, period – and combine them into a heartwarming and surprising adventure that never outstayed its 30-hour run-time, somehow straddling the line between nostalgia-heavy fanservice and its own identity. Do yourself a favor and pick up Sea of Stars, whether you’re a fan of the genre or not.

