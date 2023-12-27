The Best Xbox Series X/S Games of 2023

Games on the Xbox Series X/S powered many dreams in 2023, and a solid line-up set the stage for what could be an impressive run for the console in 2024 and beyond. Before we get there, though, let’s take a look back at the best games that landed on the Xbox Series X/S through 2023.

Hi-Fi Rush

Hi-Fi Rush is one of the biggest success stories for Xbox in recent memory. Released as a shadow drop during an Xbox showcase at the beginning of 2023, Hi-Fi Rush brought back all sorts of Jet Set Radio memories. The rhythm-based combat, environment, and tongue-in-cheek humor made Hi-Fi Rush a game I didn’t want to put down.

Xbox exclusives often feel like they’re built to play it safe compared with many of their PlayStation and Nintendo counterparts. Hi-Fi Rush doesn’t do that. The pace, tone, and humor of the game go against everything typical of Xbox exclusives. On top of that, Chai is an incredibly likeable Gen-Z protagonist — something Xbox is a bit short on.

Starfield

Starfield might be the most divisive game of 2023. Despite that, there’s a lot to love about it. It also generated more hype in the lead up to release than any other Xbox exclusive in years. For a console that hasn’t had much first-party greatness in recent years, that’s a good start.

Starfield actually has a lot going for it. If you like sci-fi and Bethesda games, this is absolutely going to be for you. The story is fun, but the real joy in Starfield is getting lost in the vast universe, doing side quests, and taking on whichever role you feel like that day. It’s not the best game Bethesda has released, but it is the most ambitious. It also has strong potential for great content additions down the road.

Forza Motorsport

It’s hard to go wrong with any game in the Forza series. They might not be console sellers, but the Forza series routinely shows off the power of Xbox consoles as well or better than any other franchise. This year’s return to the track was no exception.

With the focus being on the Forza Horizon series in recent years, Forza Motorsport is the first mainline Forza game since 2017. While Horizon excels in sandbox fun, professional racing fans will enjoy Forza Motorsport’s more authentic tracks and cars. You’re also able to spend a lot of time tuning cars to your specifications. The game features an impressive 20 tracks and over 500 cars at launch, so there’s plenty of options. Of course, the outstanding visuals and controls are still there, making Forza Motorsport a standout racing sim.

Party Animals

A competitive brawler featuring the cutest animals ever? I’m sold, and so were many others. Party Animals became a hit on Xbox Game Pass in 2023 with over 20 maps at launch and a competitive game experience that didn’t revolve around guns or gore. Instead, it’s adorable animals beating each other up.

If you’re looking or a multiplayer game to play with the family, Party Animals is a great bet. Or, maybe you’re just tired of going after killstreaks in Call of Duty. If so, and you have Game Pass, give Party Animals a go.

