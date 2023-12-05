2023 turned out to be a major year for fighting games, both with bold new titles for established franchises and brand-new titles lending their own unique twists to the fan-favorite genre. The year launched a new generation of fighting games to thrill players for years to come.

From soft reboots and sequels, there was something in the fighting genre for everyone in 2023, released across a variety of consoles and platforms. More than just offering an impressive breadth in the number of titles, this year also saw its big franchises take major creative risks that often paid off with high-quality experiences. With all that in mind, here are the best fighting games of 2023.

God of Rock

Two players fighter over a song

Rather than focus on long, complex combos or a standard block and attack combat system, the Brazilian fighting game God of Rock focuses on rhythm and tempo. Inputs are synced with a given fight’s background music, with more perfectly aligned timing allowing for stronger blocks and more devastating attacks. Players also have access to special moves to heal themselves, unleash more potent attacks, or disrupt their opponent’s tempo in the heat of battle.

God of Rock is a game that takes considerable time and effort to become good at, though its presentation and unique gameplay mechanics make it a memorably creative effort. Like many fighting games, God of Rock is best enjoyed as a multiplayer experience rather than playing against the A.I. and its steep learning curve. With a little more polish, God of Rock could turn into something truly special, combining fighting game sensibilities with a Guitar Hero-like presentation.

Mortal Kombat 1

Shang Tsung draws his claws

At the conclusion of 2019’s Mortal Kombat 11, Liu Kang ascended to godhood and created a harmonious timeline populated by the franchise’s familiar faces. This story is continued in Mortal Kombat 1, a soft reboot of sorts, as this new timeline is threatened by multiversal rivals ready to upend Liu Kang’s attempted paradise. With an engagingly cinematic story campaign and seasonal Invasions mode, playing out like a bloody twist on Mario Party, there’s plenty to enjoy in Mortal Kombat 1.

Beyond the soft reboot veneer, Mortal Kombat 1’s big gameplay innovation is the Kameo mechanic, with guest characters jumping in to assist the player character in the midst of battle. This addition adds a new layer of depth to the gameplay, which is especially evident in the game’s frenetic online multiplayer modes. Though the Invasions mode still feels rough around the edges and the game’s microtransactions feel a bit excessive, Mortal Kombat 1 is a solid continuation of the Mortal Kombat franchise.

Pocket Bravery

Sho hits Mingmei with a fireball

With its chibi-like character designs and 16/32-bit era style presentation, Pocket Bravery is the ultimate sleeper fighting game hit of the year. Right out of the gate, Pocket Bravery evokes 1997’s Super Gem Fighter Mini Mix and 1999’s SNK vs. Capcom: The Match of the Millennium. With its colorful urban settings, fighters with their own unique special moves, and fast-paced, hard-hitting gameplay, Pocket Bravery is a love letter to handheld ‘90s fighting games.

Pocket Bravery contains both the expected multiplayer and arcade modes but also a story mode in the style of Fatal Fury as its characters explore the city’s criminal underworld and fighting rings. Pocket Bravery evokes a classic era while avoiding feeling dated to modern sensibilities as it refines what made those foundational games so great in the first place. For players looking for an alternative to the major studio releases and well-worn franchises, Pocket Bravery is the best indie fighting game of the year.

Nickelodeon All-Star Brawl 2

Patrick stands over fried eggs

Of all the fighting game battle royale clones to emerge from the Super Smash Bros franchise, 2021’s Nickelodeon All-Star Brawl was one of the most enjoyable. The game received a full sequel this year in the aptly titled Nickelodeon All-Star Brawl 2 for modern consoles and PC. With a robust playable roster, a myriad of stages, and an impressive number of game modes, Nickelodeon All-Star Brawl 2 is an all-around improvement from its predecessor.

17 Nickelodeon properties in all are present in Nickelodeon All-Star Brawl 2, including a number of Nicktoons, as well as Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles and Avatar: The Last Airbender characters. To date, it’s the only game where both the modern and classic Garfield can mix it up with Squidward and Reptar, making it worth the price of admission alone. A fast-paced and lightweight fighter, Nickelodeon All-Star Brawl 2 is a fun-filled experience – just stay away from the Nintendo Switch port.

Street Fighter 6

Kimberly kicks Luke

After over a year of anticipation, Capcom launched Street Fighter 6, the most ambitious installment of its iconic franchise yet. Featuring a full roster of returning favorite fighters, along with several memorable newcomers to the series, Street Fighter 6 feels provides the franchise with an exciting future. From the usual local and online multiplayer to an expansive single-player campaign, Street Fighter 6 takes some big swings, and, fortunately, most of them connect.

Street Fighter 6 changes up the gameplay mechanics from its predecessors, incorporating a drive feature that upgrades existing moves and powers the returning parry mechanic. With a choice between classic and modern controls, Street Fighter 6 is both accessible to new players and rewarding for Street Fighter veterans, built intuitively for online gameplay. Though the microtransaction trend returns, Street Fighter 6 is a huge leap forward for the franchise, the biggest Capcom has taken with it since 2009’s Street Fighter IV.