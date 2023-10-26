How to Get Dragon Krystals in Mortal Kombat 1 (MK1)

Dragon Krystals are a currency used to buy features and items that are only available for a limited time in the rotating section of the Mortal Kombat 1 shop, helping lend a sense of urgency in earning them, and here’s how to get them in Mortal Kombat 1 (MK1).

How to Earn Dragon Krystals

Dragon Krystals purchase option

Players who bought Mortal Kombat 1 Premium Edition get 1250 Dragon Krystals as part of their purchase, while a separate DLC bundle available at the game’s launch came with 500 Dragon Krystals in addition to a set of cosmetics for Scorpion. Completing Mortal Kombat 1’s story mode also earns the player 500 Dragon Krystals, along with some cosmetics for player and Kameo characters, a new stage, and unlocks Havik as a playable character. However, the primary means to obtain Dragon Krystals is with cold, hard real cash, purchasable with whatever credit card players have linked to their console.

$4.99 gets players 500 Dragon Krystals, $9.99 nets 1150 Dragon Krystals, $19.99 buys 2500 Dragon Krystals, and $39.99 purchases 5600 Dragon Krystals. Though micro-transactions have a divisive reputation among gamers, it’s important to note that items that cost Dragon Krystals don’t give players an advantage in competitive gameplay. All items purchased by Dragon Krystals are strictly for cosmetic goods through the in-game store.

What to Buy with Dragon Krystals

The Mortal Kombat 1 store

The Mortal Kombat 1 in-game shop has a section where seasonal items and palettes can be bought with seasonal koins and a premium section where Dragon Krystals are used for purchases. Mortal Kombat 1 regularly changes what’s available in the shop, including announcer voices, full costume bundles, and a rotating set of costumes and items. For those having difficulty manually inputting Fatalities, Easy Fatality tokens can also be purchased in the premium shop with Dragon Krystals.

Prices in the premium store vary, with the cheapest items being Easy Fatality tokens, which go for 100 Dragon Krystals. Rotating character items cost 300 Dragon Krystals each, while costumes range from 600-800 Dragon Krystals, with premium costumes like Mortal Kombat: Armageddon Scorpion or Day of the Dead Sub-Zero going for 800 Dragon Krystals. Occasionally bundles go on sale in the premium stores at 1100 Dragon Krystals, offering players a slight discount from normal store prices from buying the bundled pieces individually.