Mortal Kombat 1 Reveals a New Look at Updated Living Forest Level

Mortal Kombat 1 is bringing back the fan favorite Living Forest level with an eerie remodeling when it launches for PC and console next month. NetherRealm Studios shared some visual overhauls for the classic stage on social media, revealing both day and night versions for players to look forward to. The former looks peaceful, almost as if it was ripped straight out of some of the brighter portions of God of War Ragnarök without losing the faced trees the location is known for. Meanwhile, the latter, dubbed the Corrupted Forest, has those same faces, but they look more like skulls, with the surrounding areas looking like a Dark Souls poison swamp. What’s most important, however, is that both versions of the Living Forest look undeniably Mortal Kombat.

Mortal Kombat 1 was revealed in May as the 12th mainline entry in NetherRealm’s infamous fighting game franchise. Although it features a smorgasbord of familiar locations and fighters, the developer is considering this entry to be a reboot that rewrites many of the series’ characters without losing what makes them special. Living Forest and Corrupted Forest should both fit in nicely with this reimagined Mortal Kombat universe, even as the game’s DLC roster releases post-launch. Our first glimpse at the fighters arriving as part of the add-on content is already here and includes the likes of Homeland from The Boys, Omni-Man from Invincible, Peacemaker from DC, and more.

Mortal Kombat 1 comes to PC, Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 5, and Xbox Series X | S on September 19, 2023.

