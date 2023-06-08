Mortal Kombat 1 Gameplay Reveals New Fatalities, Kameo Fighters

NewsVideo Games

Warner Bros. Games and NetherRealm Studios Mortal Kombat 1 gameplay is here, showcasing new mechanics and Kameo fighters.

Warner Bros Games and NetherRealm Studios’ Mortal Kombat 1 gameplay is here, and to no one’s surprise, it’s very violent. The video in question, revealed during Summer Game Fest 2023, specifically focused on story gameplay, highlighting fighters like Sub-Zero, Scorpion, Kenshi, Johnny Cage, Liu Kang, Goro, and more. More importantly, the footage clued viewers into how the reboot’s Kameo mechanic works, as other playable fighters can be seen tagging in to offer support with iconic abilities mid-match. Oh, and yeah, the Fatalities and X-Ray moves are just as creatively bloody as ever. You can see it all in the Mortal Kombat 1 gameplay trailer below.

Mortal Kombat 1 was revealed last month as a back-to-basics reboot of NetherRealm’s cartoonishly gory fighting game that follows from the events at the end of Mortal Kombat 11. Despite the studio’s decision to skip out on Mortal Kombat 12 in favor of a single-digit iteration, the next Mortal Kombat looks like it will still keep the DNA that has made the series special back in the early ‘90s. Kameos, especially, seem to be a unique addition to the gameplay, as players are able to combine any two fighters to take into battle together. Mortal Kombat 1 launches for PC, Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 5, and Xbox Series X | S on September 19, 2023.

