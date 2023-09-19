How to Unlock Fatalities in Mortal Kombat 1 (MK1)

Mortal Kombat isn’t Mortal Kombat without gruesome Fatalities to perform against opponents. In Mortal Kombat 1, despite Liu Kang restarting the entire universe in a quest for peace, each kharacter comes with different Fatalities – beheading, disemboweling, flaying, and so on. It’s all more gruesome than ever. If you have a weak stomach, it’s probably best if you poke your opponent with a low kick to finish them off instead. For those that can handle some blood and electrified guts, here’s our guide to unlocking Fatalities in Mortal Kombat 1.

How to Unlock a Character’s Second Fatality in Mortal Kombat 1

Every kharacter has a default Fatality from the start of Mortal Kombat 1; however, you can unlock a second Fatality for each of them. The more you play the 30 available fighters, the more you’ll unlock for them, including a Fatality when you reach level 14 of the Mastery track. You can access the Mastery track by pressing the touchpad on PlayStation 5 and the share button on an Xbox X controller while not in a match and then scrolling over to the Mastery track to see where you’re at with Sub-Zero and friends.

To level up the Mastery track, simply play your favorite character in the Invasion and Tower game modes or in Ranked online battles. It will take a while, sure, but you’ll also earn quite a lot of palettes, Brutality finishers, taunts, outfits, and more. Once you’ve unlocked both Fatalities for your favorite kharacter, be sure to practice them in the Fatality training mode that you can find under the “Learn” option in the main menu. Kameo kharacters also have Fatalities you can master, which require you to press the Kameo-specific button at the end of the Fatality input.

If all this seems too komplicated, you can also perform “Easy Fatalities,” but they require Easy Fatality Tokens, which can only be purchased from the shop for Dragon Krystals, aside from a few that you earn through leveling up Kameo kharacters. Dragon Krystals cost real-world koin, so it’s best to learn how to perform the Fatalities the free – if slightly more complicated – way.

Now you’re all set to disembowel your way through the Mortal Kombat 1 ranks. Enjoy!

