All Nickelodeon All-Star Brawl 2 Characters

It’s almost time to get back into the ring as many well-loved childhood characters in Nickelodeon All-Star Brawl 2. If you played the prequel, you’ll see some familiar faces on the roster again alongside new additions – here’s a rundown of all the characters you can expect on release.

All New and Returning Characters in Nickelodeon All-Star Brawl 2

Launching digitally on November 7, Nickelodeon All-Star Brawl 2 is a direct sequel that introduces new modes to play, like a roguelike campaign, and more than a handful of new fighters in the mix. The roster is pretty stacked at a glance and will get larger post-launch.

The following are all the 22 new and returning fighters debuting on launch day:

SpongeBob Squarepants

Squidward

Patrick

Plankton

Aang

Jimmy Neutron

Raphael

El Tigre

Donatello

Ember

April O’Neil

Ren & Stimpy

Grandma Gertie

The Angry Beavers

Azula

Lucy Loud

Jenny

Reptar

Danny Phantom

Gerald

Garfield

Nigel Thornberry

Devs to Release Four New DLC Characters in 2024

Across 2024, players who purchase the post-launch DLC will gain access to four new characters in Nickelodeon All-Star Brawl 2. As of this article’s writing, those characters are Mr. Krabs, Zuko, Rocksteady, and Iroh. According to a recent Twitter post from the developer, Mr. Krabs will be coming early in 2024.

The other characters don’t have an official timeline at this moment. As for Mr. Krabs, a preview of his gameplay as a fighter will likely roll out sometime at the start of the new year, so keep an eye out if you’re looking to scoop up this crabby character in Nickelodeon All-Star Brawl 2.

Related: Nickelodeon All-Star Brawl 2 Revealed, Delivering New Characters & Visuals

Best Beginner Fighters in Nickelodeon All-Star Brawl 2

For those new to Nickelodeon All-Star Brawl 2 or brawler-styled games, choosing characters to get your feet wet can be daunting. Brawler games will have characters who outperform others on specific maps and matchups. Thankfully, you can usually go with a middle-ground character that isn’t too complicated to learn to have fun.

Based on the first game, it’s fair to assume the best beginner-friendly fighters will continue being Spongebob Squarepants, Aang, Lucy Loud, and Danny Phantom in Nickelodeon All-Star Brawl 2. These characters were solid picks in the prequel for newcomers since they’re not too complex to control and did good damage output. That may change when the sequel launches and as new characters get tested by players, but consider these fighters if you’re new to the series.