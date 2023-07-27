Nickelodeon All-Star Brawl 2 Revealed, Delivering New Characters & Visuals

Developers Ludosity and Fair Play Labs and publisher GameMill Entertainment have announced Nickelodeon All-Star Brawl 2, revealing new characters, stages, visuals, and more content with plans to launch for PC via Steam, Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X | S later this year (via IGN). Despite rumors, news of a full-on sequel likely arrives as a bit of a shock considering the original Super Smash Bros.-style game released a little more than a year and a half ago. That hasn’t stopped the team from churning a sequel out, but even with the quick turnaround time, this sequel seems to boast plenty of new additions. This includes new characters like Squidward and Jimmy Neutron as well as a new campaign, voice acting across the board, and mini-games. You can see a taste of what’s to come in the Nickelodeon All-Star Brawl 2 trailer below.

Nickelodeon All-Star Brawl originally launched to help fill the Super Smash Bros.-sized hole in everyone’s hearts. However, instead of featuring a roster of famous video game characters, this fighting game asked players to master the moves of fighters from across Nickelodeon history. Although it wasn’t quite what was needed to satiate fan desires, it was a worthwhile distraction for a while — at least until other similar platform fighters like MultiVersus hit the market.

This time, Fair Play, Ludosity, and GameMill are looking to make more of an impact with fleshed-out features like crossplay and new Super abilities arriving at launch. Even its single-player campaign seems interesting so far, which will involve trying to take down Danny Phantom villain Vlad Plasmius before he takes over the Nickelodeon universe.

With no release date set yet, we’ll almost surely see more characters revealed in the lead-up to launch. So, stay tuned for more information on Nickelodeon All-Star Brawl 2 in the meantime.