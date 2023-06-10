Ryu is back in Street Fighter 6, which isn’t a huge surprise given his status as a mainstay character. But considering that he’s been in every single Street Fighter game, you might well be wondering, just how old is Ryu in Street Fighter 6? Here’s what you need to know.

Here’s What We Know about Ryu’s Age

According to his Street Fighter 2 bio, Ryu was born on July 21st 1964. So, it’s just a case of basic math. It’s now 2023, so that makes him 58. Wait—hang on a minute, that’s an awfully good looking 58. And Ken, who is just a year younger, is 57. He’s looking pretty sprightly for that age, too.

Unfortunately, that doesn’t work for a couple of reasons. Firstly, video game sequels (like movies) can arrive years after the last game and pick up right where the last one ended. You can’t assume the normal passage of time. Just look at The Simpsons, for a start, where Bart has been 10 for over 30 years.

Secondly, the Street Fighter timeline jumps back and forth. The Street Fighter Alpha games take place before Street Fighter II and Street Fighter IV is set before Street Fighter 3. But there are a couple of other things Capcom has confirmed.

Firstly, Ryu was 33 during the events of Street Fighter 3: New Generation (confirmed by Capcom in a fan publication), which would make him 34 by the conclusion of Street Fighter 3: Third Strike. Secondly, Street Fighter 6 takes place after Street Fighter 3.

Beyond that, it’s a case of estimation. I’d say we’re looking at a time jump of at least five years, likely longer. Street Fighter 6 may not be set during the current day, but the phones in use are at least iPhone level. Factoring in his appearance and with no official confirmation from Capcom, I’d put Ryu’s age at between 38 and 42.

So if you were wondering how old Ryu is in Street Fighter 6, that’s my answer. If you have more questions about Capcom’s latest brawler, check out our guides and coverage.