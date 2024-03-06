Best Tapu Koko Raid Counters in Pokemon GO: Weaknesses & Type Effectiveness

Tapu Koko is returning to Pokemon GO 5-star Raids in March, and here are the best counters to deal with this Electric/Fairy-type Legendary Pokemon.
Tapu Koko Weaknesses & Type Effectiveness in Pokemon GO
The Land Spirit Pokemon, Tapu Koko, is an Electric/Fairy-type Legendary. To best counter Tapu Koko, players need to bring Pokemon with Poison and Ground-type moves.
|Pokemon
|Type
|Vulnerable To
|Strong Against
|Resistant To
Tapu Koko
|Electric/Fairy
|Poison
Ground
|Water
Flying
Fighting
Dragon
Dark
Grass
Fighting
Bug
|Electric
Flying
Fighting
Bug
Dark
In almost every iteration of Tapu Koko raids, the Legendary will have an Electric-type move. Avoid bringing Flying and Water-type Pokemon at all costs. Tapu Koko can also know a Flying or Fairy-type move, making it fairly strong against several other Pokemon.
As for its resistance, players should avoid using Electric, Flying, Bug, Dark, and Fighting-type moves on this boss.
Best Counters For Tapu Koko In Pokemon GO
While Poison types are a safe bet against Tapu Koko, there are a lot stronger Ground-type Pokemon to choose from. Here are the top 10 Pokemon to use against Tapu Koko, most of which use powerful Ground-type moves:
|Pokemon
|Moves
Primal Groudon/ Groudon (Shadow)
|Mud Shot
Precipice Blades
Mega Garchomp/ Garchomp (Shadow)
|Mud Shot
Earth Power
Excadrill (Shadow)
|Mud-Slap
Scorching Sands
Rhyperior (Shadow)
|Mud-Slap
Earthquake
Mamoswine (Shadow)
|Mud-Slap
High Horsepower
Landorus
|Mud Shot
Sandsear Storm
Mega Gengar/ Gengar
|Lick
Sludge Bomb
Rhydon
|Mud-Slap
High Horsepower
Golurk (Shadow)
|Mud-Slap
Earth Power
Mega Swampert
|Mud Shot
Earthquake
Players need to ensure the Pokemon they bring are above 3500 CP and have the moves listed above. Tapu Koko isn’t an incredibly difficult raid, but you need to make sure you have the right Pokemon, or else you might just waste a Raid Pass.
