Best Tapu Koko Raid Counters in Pokemon GO: Weaknesses & Type Effectiveness

Published: Mar 6, 2024 04:11 pm
Tapu Koko is returning to Pokemon GO 5-star Raids in March, and here are the best counters to deal with this Electric/Fairy-type Legendary Pokemon.

Tapu Koko Weaknesses & Type Effectiveness in Pokemon GO

The Land Spirit Pokemon, Tapu Koko, is an Electric/Fairy-type Legendary. To best counter Tapu Koko, players need to bring Pokemon with Poison and Ground-type moves.

PokemonTypeVulnerable ToStrong AgainstResistant To
tapu-koko
Tapu Koko		Electric/FairyPoison
Ground		Water
Flying
Fighting
Dragon
Dark
Grass
Fighting
Bug		Electric
Flying
Fighting
Bug
Dark

In almost every iteration of Tapu Koko raids, the Legendary will have an Electric-type move. Avoid bringing Flying and Water-type Pokemon at all costs. Tapu Koko can also know a Flying or Fairy-type move, making it fairly strong against several other Pokemon.

As for its resistance, players should avoid using Electric, Flying, Bug, Dark, and Fighting-type moves on this boss.

Best Counters For Tapu Koko In Pokemon GO

While Poison types are a safe bet against Tapu Koko, there are a lot stronger Ground-type Pokemon to choose from. Here are the top 10 Pokemon to use against Tapu Koko, most of which use powerful Ground-type moves:

PokemonMoves
primal-groudon
Primal Groudon/ Groudon (Shadow)		Mud Shot
Precipice Blades
mega-garchomp
Mega Garchomp/ Garchomp (Shadow)		Mud Shot
Earth Power
excadrill
Excadrill (Shadow)		Mud-Slap
Scorching Sands
rhyperior
Rhyperior (Shadow)		Mud-Slap
Earthquake
mamoswine pokemon home
Mamoswine (Shadow)		Mud-Slap
High Horsepower
therian-landorus
Landorus		Mud Shot
Sandsear Storm
shiny mega gengar
Mega Gengar/ Gengar		Lick
Sludge Bomb
rhydon
Rhydon		Mud-Slap
High Horsepower
golurk
Golurk (Shadow)		Mud-Slap
Earth Power
mega-swampert
Mega Swampert		Mud Shot
Earthquake

Players need to ensure the Pokemon they bring are above 3500 CP and have the moves listed above. Tapu Koko isn’t an incredibly difficult raid, but you need to make sure you have the right Pokemon, or else you might just waste a Raid Pass.

If you’re looking to get your hands on some of the all-around strongest Pokemon for PvE, check out our Pokemon GO Raid Tier List. And if you’re looking for which raids are on the horizon, stop over at our Pokemon GO Raid Schedule.

Zackerie Fairfax is an Associate Editor at The Escapist.