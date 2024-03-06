Best Tapu Koko Raid Counters in Pokemon GO: Weaknesses & Type Effectiveness

Tapu Koko is returning to Pokemon GO 5-star Raids in March, and here are the best counters to deal with this Electric/Fairy-type Legendary Pokemon.

Tapu Koko Weaknesses & Type Effectiveness in Pokemon GO

The Land Spirit Pokemon, Tapu Koko, is an Electric/Fairy-type Legendary. To best counter Tapu Koko, players need to bring Pokemon with Poison and Ground-type moves.

Pokemon Type Vulnerable To Strong Against Resistant To

Tapu Koko Electric/Fairy Poison

Ground Water

Flying

Fighting

Dragon

Dark

Grass

Fighting

Bug Electric

Flying

Fighting

Bug

Dark



In almost every iteration of Tapu Koko raids, the Legendary will have an Electric-type move. Avoid bringing Flying and Water-type Pokemon at all costs. Tapu Koko can also know a Flying or Fairy-type move, making it fairly strong against several other Pokemon.

As for its resistance, players should avoid using Electric, Flying, Bug, Dark, and Fighting-type moves on this boss.

Best Counters For Tapu Koko In Pokemon GO

While Poison types are a safe bet against Tapu Koko, there are a lot stronger Ground-type Pokemon to choose from. Here are the top 10 Pokemon to use against Tapu Koko, most of which use powerful Ground-type moves:

Pokemon Moves

Primal Groudon/ Groudon (Shadow) Mud Shot

Precipice Blades

Mega Garchomp/ Garchomp (Shadow) Mud Shot

Earth Power

Excadrill (Shadow) Mud-Slap

Scorching Sands

Rhyperior (Shadow) Mud-Slap

Earthquake

Mamoswine (Shadow) Mud-Slap

High Horsepower

Landorus Mud Shot

Sandsear Storm

Mega Gengar/ Gengar Lick

Sludge Bomb

Rhydon Mud-Slap

High Horsepower

Golurk (Shadow) Mud-Slap

Earth Power

Mega Swampert Mud Shot

Earthquake

Players need to ensure the Pokemon they bring are above 3500 CP and have the moves listed above. Tapu Koko isn’t an incredibly difficult raid, but you need to make sure you have the right Pokemon, or else you might just waste a Raid Pass.

If you’re looking to get your hands on some of the all-around strongest Pokemon for PvE, check out our Pokemon GO Raid Tier List. And if you’re looking for which raids are on the horizon, stop over at our Pokemon GO Raid Schedule.