Best Things To Do After Finishing The Main Quest in Diablo 4

Only after you’ve finished the central story of Diablo 4 and reached level 50 does the game really start to open up, introducing a whole range of new things to do. It’s here that you can really start to build, gear out, and develop your character to make them as badass as possible. If maximizing your strength is your priority, there are a few crucial things to do that you should focus on after finishing the main quest in Diablo 4.

Best Endgame Activities To Do in Diablo 4

The first thing you’ll need to do after beating the main story is get yourself to level 50 if you’re not already. Once at level 50 (and as long as you’re playing in World Tier 2) you’ll be able to take on the Capstone Dungeon, which will appear on the map as a golden dungeon. Once you beat it, you’ll unlock World Tier 3 and gain access to the endgame content, starting with the Tree of Whispers. We have a full run down on the Tree of Whispers here, but your goal in short is to complete some missions for the tree and earn enough Grim Favors to get your first reward cache from the Tree.

Nightmare Dungeons

It’s likely this cache will contain your first Nightmare Dungeon Sigil. This will go into your consumables inventory and be your ticket to getting into one of the best endgame activities of Diablo 4, the Nightmare Dungeons. These are great challenges to run for both Legendaries leveling up your Glyphs for your Paragon Board, which you can read about in our guide here. You get guaranteed rewards for each Nightmare Dungeon you complete, with one almost always being a Legendary and sometimes even a Unique. You’ll want to run lots of Nightmare Dungeons for steady endgame progression.

Helltide

Helltide is another excellent endgame activity to keep an eye out for. It’s incredibly rewarding and a source of key materials for things such as re-rolling stats on items that you only find by participating in the Helltide. It’s an open-world, limited time event that starts up every now and then and runs for about an hour. Try to open up as many Legendary Chests as you can before you run out of time and the event ends. It’s quite fun, and you’ll encounter lots of other players also trying to collect loot.

World Bosses and Events

World Bosses and Events are also excellent endgame activities to pursue when you see them pop up on the map. They have a countdown to give players enough time to make their way over and group up for the battle. They are large scale fights, and you’ll often be fighting alongside ten or more other players, which is really cool. The Boss fights in particular are a spectacle. Defeating these Bosses or Events will net you Chests that contain a whole bunch of loot and often a nice pile of Legendaries. Once per week you can get yourself a special Legendary Rewards Cache for even more loot!

Those are the best things to do in the endgame of Diablo 4 after finishing the main quest and story. Doing these activities are both fun and the most rewarding and you’ll get yourself a truly powerful character if you focus on them!