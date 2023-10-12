Best Time to Use Vestige Seedling Spawns in Lords of the Fallen

Knowing the best time to create a Vestige Seedling Spawn can be difficult in the early hours of Lords of the Fallen. Like bonfires from Dark Souls, these Vestige Seedlings act as pseudo-checkpoints, but a player can only create them over Umbral flowerbeds with the Umbral Lamp in the game world. Flowerbeds are littered everywhere, but you’ll need rare Vestige Seeds dropped from bosses, unique enemies, and elsewhere to make a Seedling.

Whether right after a challenging boss fight or deep within the bowels of a monster encampment, it’s a tough call to make when and where to create a checkpoint to save time or position yourself closer to new areas. Here are tips to help you decide how to use Vestige Seedling to your benefit based on my time with Lords of the Fallen.

When to Create a Vestige Seedling in Lords of the Fallen

Depending on the area you’re exploring, the best time to create a Vestige Seedling will differ. For instance, the opening areas in Lords of the Fallen are much shorter, and enemies aren’t as challenging as those later, so you won’t feel the need to make a checkpoint. Of course, every player’s experience is different, so if you need to make one, consider your surroundings first.

A big mistake I made was using my Vestige Seeds at every chance I could – after a boss or at the beginning of a zone – but just around the corner up ahead was a Vestige. I could have saved that item for Pilgrim’s Perch, one of the earlier areas with multiple Umbral flowerbeds and difficult enemies on a large map. Trudging through that zone was a nightmare since the next Vestige was deep into enemy territory, meaning I mostly had to make it through in one go.

Much later in the Soulslike, the distance between Vestiges gets far greater as the difficulty across environments and enemies rises. You will become dependent on Seedlings halfway through a zone in Lords of the Fallen and have to make a checkpoint before a boss fight when a Vestige is nowhere near. As mentioned, each location is different, but I discovered creating a checkpoint near the middle of a zone worked best for me. This way, you have a base of operations, allowing you to explore branching paths without worrying too much about dying. Always keep one Vestige Seed in your inventory because you never know when it might come in handy.

For more on the game, check out how the difficulty in Lords of the Fallen compares with that of Lies of P.